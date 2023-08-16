BofA: European recessionary fears remain as managers bet against global downturn

Earnings per share is widely expected to drop across the continent (89%), with those viewing European equities as overvalued rising to a three-year high at net 29%.

The Bank of America's European Fund Manager survey revealed that 71% of managers predict a gloomy outlook for European growth in the coming months, up from 66% last month, while 61% continue to expect a recession in the continent.

However, those expecting a global recession dropped markedly, from net 39% in July to net 14% in August, well below November 2022's net 77% peak.

The high expectation of European recession has created "one of the widest gaps relative to global recession expectations since the euro area debt crisis", BofA noted, as 78% predict a slowdown in Europe.

However, managers remain unsure, with 29% citing diminishing equity exposure as the key risk to their portfolios, up from 18% last month.

By sector, 50% of managers expected downside for European cyclicals compared to defensives due to slowing growth, compared to just 32% last month.

Even so, tech has overtaken banks as the largest sector overweight in Europe, followed closely by pharmaceuticals, while chemicals have fallen to most underweight.

By contrast to Europe, a majority (53%) expected US growth to remain resilient in the near term, even if it ultimately slows in response to monetary tightening, while 45% expect an immediate downside.

A clear plurality of managers (45%) said that high inflation and hawkish central banks were the biggest tail risks for markets, with a net 34% regarding global fiscal policy as too stimulative, up from 23% last month and one of the highest proportions on record.

However, the number of managers who thought the Federal Reserve had finished its hiking cycle increased sharply this month, from 9% in July to 47% today. A net 60% see short-term interest rates declining over the coming 12 months, the highest level since 2008.

Meanwhile, a plurality of 34% see Chinese growth continuing to soften, with a further 32% projecting flat growth for the country.