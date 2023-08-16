BofA: European recessionary fears remain as managers bet against global downturn

78% predict European slowdown

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Earnings per share is widely expected to drop across the continent (89%), with those viewing European equities as overvalued rising to a three-year high at net 29%.
European managers remain pessimistic on the continent's chances of avoiding a recession, in stark contrast to their belief a global downturn will be avoided.

The Bank of America's European Fund Manager survey revealed that 71% of managers predict a gloomy outlook for European growth in the coming months, up from 66% last month, while 61% continue to expect a recession in the continent.

However, those expecting a global recession dropped markedly, from net 39% in July to net 14% in August, well below November 2022's net 77% peak.

UK inflation continues sharp descent to 6.8% in July

The high expectation of European recession has created "one of the widest gaps relative to global recession expectations since the euro area debt crisis", BofA noted, as 78% predict a slowdown in Europe.

However, managers remain unsure, with 29% citing diminishing equity exposure as the key risk to their portfolios, up from 18% last month.

By sector, 50% of managers expected downside for European cyclicals compared to defensives due to slowing growth, compared to just 32% last month.

Even so, tech has overtaken banks as the largest sector overweight in Europe, followed closely by pharmaceuticals, while chemicals have fallen to most underweight.

REIT exposure at 'Lehman levels' as global sentiment surges in August

By contrast to Europe, a majority (53%) expected US growth to remain resilient in the near term, even if it ultimately slows in response to monetary tightening, while 45% expect an immediate downside.

A clear plurality of managers (45%) said that high inflation and hawkish central banks were the biggest tail risks for markets, with a net 34% regarding global fiscal policy as too stimulative, up from 23% last month and one of the highest proportions on record.

However, the number of managers who thought the Federal Reserve had finished its hiking cycle increased sharply this month, from 9% in July to 47% today. A net 60% see short-term interest rates declining over the coming 12 months, the highest level since 2008.

Meanwhile, a plurality of 34% see Chinese growth continuing to soften, with a further 32% projecting flat growth for the country.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

