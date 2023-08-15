LGIM assets tumble over 10% as LDI business suffers

Overall AUM at LGIM fell by £132bn to £1.158trn in the first half of the year, a drop of 10% compared to the £1.29trn reported for the same period in 2022.

However, investors also pulled £19.7bn out of LGIM's UK DB Solutions business, its liability-driven investment arm, during the period.

LGIM delivered operating profit of £142m at the half year point, down £59m from £200m for the first half of 2022, a drop of 29%.

Management fee revenue decreased by 11% to £431m, compared to £485m a year ago, while transactional revenue stayed the same at £9m, including execution fees from hedging activity and performance fees.

The decrease in management fees was primarily linked to rising interest rates, particularly in the UK, which caused average AUM to fall by 13% over the past year, LGIM said.

In UK Wholesale, LGIM achieved its highest ever gross sales, pointing to its Strategic Bond fund in particular which attracted strong inflows in the period totalling £200m, and higher margin multi-asset funds, which now have over £10.5bn in AUM from UK retail investors.

A key driver of LGIM's global Wholesale growth strategy was its ETF products. It said that since acquiring Canvas from ETF Securities in 2018, revenue has more than tripled.

However, 40% of LGIM's revenue comes from actively managed funds. Among these, the company pointed to UK-managed active fixed income strategies performing strongly.

According to the firm, 64% of strategies outperformed over one year, 87% of strategies outperformed over three years and 84% over five years.

LGIM is continuing to look for growth beyond the UK, with international AUM growing by 78% since 2018 to £457bn, or 39% of total assets under management, in line with the business's goal for International AUM to represent more than half of total AUM by the end of this decade.

Nigel Wilson, group chief executive of L&G, LGIM's parent company, said: "We remain on track to achieve our five-year ambitions and deliver attractive returns for our shareholders.

"In H1, we delivered £0.95bn of both IFRS operating profit and capital generation, together with a Solvency II ratio of 230% and a surplus of £9.2bn. The dividend is up by 5%.

"LGIM results stabilised, and retail's performance, while impacted by competition in some areas, was bolstered by growing annuity sales and progress in US protection."