SEC demands disclosure documents from ESG fund managers - reports

Interest in rebranded conventional funds

clock • 2 min read
The move points to a potential tightening of the rules around ESG investing, or action against those fund managers found not to be following them.
Image:

The move points to a potential tightening of the rules around ESG investing, or action against those fund managers found not to be following them.

A number of asset managers have received legal requests for documents linked to their ESG fund marketing from the US Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division, according to reports.

The FT reported that SEC lawyers had subpoenaed various fund managers regarding ESG disclosures.

The move pointed to a potential tightening of the rules around ESG investing, or action against those fund managers found not to be following them.

The SEC was said to be particularly interested in conventional investment funds that have rebranded as ESG funds.

FCA begins investigation into bank's 'politically exposed persons' procedures

Yann Bloch, vice precedence for product management for the Americas at NeoXam, a financial software company, said the SEC will be aware that when making such a significant shift in the direction that a fund takes, the operational requirements behind the scenes need to change dramatically. 

"You are dealing with totally different types of data, often sourced from a greater number of providers and in varying formats," he said.

"To have success, firms have to empower the ESG specialists, investment teams, and reporting teams, by providing them with real, quality, and transparent data around all three elements of ESG when analysing assets."

Sustainable bond funds shed £653m in H1 2023 as ESG equities add £10.3bn

Another focus were funds offered in the US and Europe with very similar strategies, managers and holdings, but where investors are given differing amounts of information depending on where they are based.

Emilie Rowe, ESG lead and head of financial services at Aspectus Group, said the SEC investigation "reaffirms the necessity for an ESG communications strategy to be grounded in real business strategy". 

"If these funds can truly evidence ESG credentials, then fund managers need a very clear, considered communications strategy in place before launching marketing efforts," she said.

"With the regulator's focus now turning to this burgeoning area of the market, firms need to ensure that their communications and distribution efforts are reflective of the investment strategies employed by such funds."

Article 9 funds receive lowest inflows on record as Article 8 products face outflows

This latest regulatory demand for information from the ESG fund management sector follows the formation of a task force within the SEC enforcement division in March 2021 to crack down on misconduct in ESG investment disclosures.

The SEC has previously settled cases against companies and asset managers over ESG claims, including Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon in 2022, but none have been filed so far this year.

That may change as new investigations proceed, lawyers told the FT. Last month the German asset manager DWS disclosed it had set aside €21mn to settle an "ESG investigation" from the SEC and other regulators.

Related Topics

More on ESG

The figure marks an 18% increase on the same period last year, although issuance by number dropped 10% to 484 green bonds brought to market.
ESG

Green bonds hit record fundraise while lending and M&A sink

$267bn raised over H1

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 15 August 2023 • 2 min read
In 2021, S&P Global Ratings began publishing alphanumeric ESG credit indicators for publicly rated entities in some sectors and asset classes.
ESG

S&P ditches ESG debt rating scores amid criticism

'Effective immediately'

Laura Miller
clock 08 August 2023 • 2 min read
Baillie Gifford has hit back at Thunberg’s accusations, saying it is not a 'significant fossil fuel investor'.
ESG

Baillie Gifford hits back at Greta Thunberg's 'greenwashing' accusations

Edinburgh International Book Festival

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 07 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Michael Burry bets against S&P 500 and Nasdaq

15 August 2023 • 1 min read
02

UK inflation continues sharp descent to 6.8% in July

16 August 2023 • 1 min read
03

LGIM assets tumble over 10% as LDI business suffers

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

REIT exposure at 'Lehman levels' as global sentiment surges in August

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

Whistleblower implies ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board was misled by manager

15 August 2023 • 3 min read
06

SEC demands disclosure documents from ESG fund managers - reports

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot