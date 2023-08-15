China central bank makes unexpected rate cut

Bucks analysts' forecasts

clock • 1 min read
The People’s Bank of China cut the rate on the medium-term lending facility (MLF) overnight, with a 15bp cut down to 2.5%.
Image:

The People’s Bank of China cut the rate on the medium-term lending facility (MLF) overnight, with a 15bp cut down to 2.5%.

The People's Bank of China cut policy rates for the second time in three months as the the government attempts to use monetary easing to kick start the sluggish economy.

The People's Bank of China cut the rate on the medium-term lending facility (MLF) overnight, with a 15bp cut down to 2.5%.

Analysts told Reuters, the move opened the door to a potential cut in China's lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next week.

Janet Mui: Reading the China policy tea leaves is getting more difficult

The Chinese central bank also gave the economy a cash boost with an injection of  204 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repurchase agreement, while cutting borrowing costs by ten basis points to 1.80% from 1.90% previously.

Central bank action has been triggered by falling credit growth and rising deflation risks in July to help stop the slowdown, amid concerns about defaults in the Chinese property market.

The rate cut also follows weak growth figures from the Asian giant, which fell into deflation for the first time since 2021 last week.

Surge of inflows into China ETFs fuel state buying speculation - reports

In a Reuters poll of 26 market watchers conducted this week, 20 participants, or 77%, predicted that the central bank would leave the MLF rate unchanged. Only six respondents forecast a marginal rate reduction.

The MLF rate is a guide to the LPR. Markets mostly use the medium-term policy rate as a precursor to any changes to the lending benchmarks. The monthly fixing of the LPR is due next Monday.

China remains an outlier among global central banks as it has loosened monetary policy to shore up a stalling recovery whereas others have been in tightening cycles as they battle high inflation.

Related Topics

More on Emerging markets

Pietro Sette (pictured), is research director at MainStreet Partners
Emerging markets

Emerging markets vs Europe: green bonds must serve both

Collaboration is needed

Pietro Sette
clock 03 August 2023 • 5 min read
The policy call follows the country's Q2 GDP results, which reported 0.8% growth for the period, a drop from the 2.2% increase in Q1.
Emerging markets

China pauses lending rate changes following slow GDP growth

BofA downgrades GDP outlook

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 July 2023 • 1 min read
Chris Tennant (pictured), is co-portfolio manager of Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
Emerging markets

Emerging market banks remain attractive despite developed market banking turmoil

Generally a positive picture

Chris Tennant
clock 04 July 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Michael Burry bets against S&P 500 and Nasdaq

15 August 2023 • 1 min read
02

UK inflation continues sharp descent to 6.8% in July

16 August 2023 • 1 min read
03

LGIM assets tumble over 10% as LDI business suffers

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

REIT exposure at 'Lehman levels' as global sentiment surges in August

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

Whistleblower implies ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board was misled by manager

15 August 2023 • 3 min read
06

SEC demands disclosure documents from ESG fund managers - reports

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot