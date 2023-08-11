Atlantis Japan Growth agrees merger with Nippon Active Value

The Atlantis Japan Growth fund holds £81.9m in assets and is currently trading at a 14.6% discount to NAV.

In a stock exchange notice today (11 August), the board said the proposal provides shareholders with access to a "focused and differentiated" strategy, a partial cash exit option and a larger continuing investment trust with the prospect of improved liquidity.

The cash exit opportunity is of up to 25% of the trust's shares in issue, providing shareholders with the ability to realise part - or potentially all - of their investment at a 2% discount to formula asset value per ordinary share.

The Nippon Active Value fund, which is managed by Rising Sun Management and is also part of the AIC Japanese Smaller Companies sector, holds £165.4m assets and is trading at a 1.2% discount.

"The board has been actively reviewing options to address the relative small size of the company, which has been driven in part by the market rotation away from the growth investment style and recent disappointing relative performance," it said.

"These issues have made it difficult to attract significant demand for the company's shares and, absent any action, the discount at which the shares trade to net asset value is likely to persist."

The merger, if approved by each company's shareholders, will result in the voluntary liquidation of the trust and the rollover of its assets into NAVF in exchange for the issue of new NAVF shares to shareholders who roll their investment into the enlarged fund.

The merger proposal follows the announcement on 18 May that the £93m abrdn Japan investment trust (AJIT) would be combined with the assets of the Nippon Active Value fund as part of a voluntary wind-up and rollover.

In a separate stock exchange notice today, the AJIT board welcomed the news of the NAVJ and AJGF merger proposal and noted that either combination is conditional upon the other completing.

"The board welcomes this news as a second endorsement of the investment strategy of Rising Sun Management, investment adviser to NAVF," it said.

"Furthermore, the board believes it represents the potential for a further scaling up of the combined company with the consequent benefits of greater liquidity for shareholders as well as the spreading of the fixed costs of NAVF over an even larger base."

The AJGF board said the ongoing costs ratio of NAVF, enlarged by implementation of the proposal and combination with AJIT, are anticipated to be significantly less than that of AJGF as currently constituted.

Moreover, it said Rising Sun has offered to underwrite the company's costs of the proposed merger up to £800,000, including advisory and termination fees and associated VAT.