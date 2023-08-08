Sarasin & Partners deputy head of MPS departs

Henrietta Walker

clock • 1 min read
Walker joined Sarasin in 2019 from M&G, where she was investment director for global equities for seven years and responsible for M&G’s Global Themes fund.
Sarasin & Partners’ deputy head of Model Portfolio Service has left the business, which is actively recruiting to replace her in the team.

Henrietta Walker departed on 6 July after four years at the firm, where she was also an investment specialist for its Target Return strategy.

Prior to that, she was executive director at JP Morgan for five years, where she headed the firm's EMEA, Asia and Latin America manager selection team. She also previously worked as a senior analyst at Morningstar for two years.

Sarasin's model portfolio team will continue to be led by Ben Gilbert, supported by a wider investment and administration team, the firm said. 

The asset manager said in a statement that Walker's exit "provides a timely opportunity for the company to develop its fast-growing MPS team further".

It is now actively recruiting for two roles within the MPS team, to continue to strengthen this area of growth for the business.

"We would like to thank Henrietta for her work during her time at Sarasin & Partners and wish her all the best for the future," it added.

The Sarasin model portfolios have seen an increase of over £500m of assets under management growth in the past three years, according to the firm.

