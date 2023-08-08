Moody's downgrades several regional US banks

'Most US banks are subject to lower regulatory capital requirements than the largest US banks.'

These include Allfirst Preferred Assets and Capital trusts, Frist Maryland Capital I and II, M&T Bank Corporation, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, People's United Banks and People's United Financial, Wilmington Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association.

Moody's said the downgrades reflected "several sources of strain on the US banking sector", including funding pressures, regulatory capital weaknesses and rising risks associated with commercial real estate exposures.

The decline in the stability of the banks' deposit funding and an increase in funding costs in Q2 were also cited as reasons leading to the rating cuts.

Moody's added: "Most US banks are subject to lower regulatory capital requirements than the largest US banks. In the current environment, this leaves some US banks, especially those with sizable economic losses due to higher interest rates that are not reflected in their regulatory capital ratios, less resilient and more vulnerable to a loss of investor confidence, which is credit negative for these institutions."

The agency's spotlight on the quality of the banks' capital was emphasised due to its macroeconomic outlook forecasting a US recession "sometime over the next year".

Large US banks

However, small and medium-sized banks were not the only targets.

Today (8 August), Moody's placed six large US banks under review for downgrade, again citing funding pressures and potential regulatory capital weaknesses. These include BNY Mellon, US Bancorp, Truist Financial, State Street, Northern Trust Corporation and Cullen Frost.

Moody's added: "Higher interest rates continue to reduce the value of US banks' fixed rate securities and loans and interest rate risk is not captured well in US bank regulation and thus can create liquidity risks.

"Though Moody's expects US banks will continue to benefit from Federal Reserve liquidity backstops and Federal Home Loan Bank system funding, these funding sources require collateral, come at a greater cost than deposits and can have shorter duration than core deposits.

"Banks that depend on more concentrated or higher levels of uninsured deposits are more exposed to these pressures, especially banks with high levels of fixed rate securities and loans."

In the reviews, the agency said it would assess the stability and quality of the banks' funding, balance sheet management, resilience of their profitability, capitalisation and liquidity management.

The reviews do not necessarily mean the six banks will face downgrades, as the outcome of the assessment could lead to potential upgrades, it explained.