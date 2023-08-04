The changes were announced in December last year, but DWS said that since then, there had been 'renewed demand for indirect replication funds pursuing the investment objective of the sub-funds'.

In a stock exchange announcement earlier this week, DWS said that the original switches were due to be made between 13 February and 12 August 2023.

A DWS spokesperson explained there had been "important clarifications" from ESG data providers "around providing of ESG-related data for indirect replication ETFs".

The four ETFs that will not be switched are: