Four DWS Xtrackers ETFs have had plans to switch from synthetic to physical cancelled, in part due to "important clarifications" made regarding ESG data provision.
In a stock exchange announcement earlier this week, DWS said that the original switches were due to be made between 13 February and 12 August 2023.
The changes were announced in December last year, but DWS said that since then, there had been "renewed demand for indirect replication funds pursuing the investment objective of the sub-funds".
A DWS spokesperson explained there had been "important clarifications" from ESG data providers "around providing of ESG-related data for indirect replication ETFs".
The four ETFs that will not be switched are:
- Xtrackers MSCI EM Asia ESG Screened Swap UCITS ETF (XMAI)
- Xtrackers MSCI EM Latin America ESG Swap UCITS ETF (XMLD)
- Xtrackers MSCI EM Europe, Middle East & Africa ESG Swap UCITS ETF (XMEA)
- Xtrackers MSCI AC Asia ex Japan ESG Swap UCITS ETF (XAXJ)