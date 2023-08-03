Bank of England hikes rates by 25bps to 5.25%

Highest since February 2008

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
The Bank of England
The Bank of England

The Bank of England has raised interest rates by 25bps to 5.25%, bringing rates to their highest since February 2008.

In a 6-3 vote, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted to hike rates by 25bps, with two voting for a 50bps hike and one voting for no change.

Expectations for the peak of interest rates reached 6.5% last month after record wage growth was recorded. However, they have since fallen back following the drop in inflation throughout June, now sitting at about 6%, a level that is predicted to be reached later this year or early in 2024.

Shop price inflation falls to lowest level of 2023

The MPC report noted that the 7.7% increase in pay growth was "materially above expectations" the Bank had made in May, although inflation had come in lower than expected.

Inflation in the UK, which fell in June to 7.9%, has been much stickier than in other countries and remains well above other developed countries, such as the rate in the US of 3%.

Inflation is expected to fall "significantly further" throughout the year, the MPC said, largely due to lower energy prices, but also a reduction in the price growth of food and core goods.

"Services price inflation, however, is projected to remain elevated at close to its current rate in the near term," it warned.

On a longer horizon, the BoE still expects inflation to return to target, reaching 2% and 1.9% at the two and three-year horizons respectively.

"Recent data outturns have been mixed. However, some key indicators, notably wage growth, suggest that some of the risks from more persistent inflationary pressures may have begun to crystallise," it added.

It also warned that further tightening in monetary policy would be required "if there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures".

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
LSEG shares drop following H1 costs miss

GAM hits back at shareholders 'conflict of interest' suggestions

Sarah Breeden began working at the Bank of England in 1991.
UK

Sarah Breeden to succeed Jon Cunliffe as BoE deputy governor for financial stability

Only woman deputy governor

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
Food price inflation also slowed to its lowest level this year, with falling prices across key staples such as oils, fats, fish, and breakfast cereals.
UK

Shop price inflation falls to lowest level of 2023

First monthly fall

Laura Miller
clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
Andy Haldane (pictured), former chief economist at the Bank of England, is seen as being one of the most dovish members of the council. Image: Bank of England
UK

Chancellor's economic council pushes back against further rate hikes - reports

Includes JPMAM's Karen Ward

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 July 2023 • 2 min read
