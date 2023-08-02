Amundi appoints head of Japan

Fujikawa was also a director of the board of BlackRock Japan, and a member of the executive committee.

Fujikawa joined Amundi Japan in August 2021 as executive vice president and head of retail business, responsible for the distribution and marketing of retail funds for Amundi Group in Japan.

Prior to joining Amundi, he held various positions at BlackRock Japan, including most recently chief of staff to the country head and head of corporate strategy.

Fujikawa was also a director of the board of BlackRock Japan and a member of the executive committee. Prior to this, he worked for BlackRock as head of institutional client business group in Japan from 2012. He also held a position as head of BlackRock company iShares in Japan, responsible for the iShares ETF sales and marketing, capital markets and product development from 2008-2012.

Before joining BlackRock, Fujikawa worked at UBS Securities in Japan from 1993 to 2007, where he was head of the equity capital markets group from 2004 and head of the foreign equity department from 1998.

He began his career in UK equity sales in 1989 at Barclays de Zoete Wedd in London.