Rathbones sets out Investec W&I merger timeline

21 September

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Fani Titi, Investec Group chief executive, Paul Stockton, group chief executive officer of Rathbones Group, Iain Hooley, chief executive of Investec W&I UK
Image:

Fani Titi, Investec Group chief executive, Paul Stockton, group chief executive officer of Rathbones Group, Iain Hooley, chief executive of Investec W&I UK

Rathbones has revealed its timeline for its merger with Investec W&I, aiming to complete the deal on 21 September 2023.

In a stock exchange announcement today (2 August), Rathbones said "all regulatory clearances" for the merger had been received.

Therefore, the merger is set to go ahead, though still requires agreements from the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange to admit the ordinary share element of the combined group's shares to the premium listing segment of the official list and to trading on the LSE's main market for securities.

The merger was announced in April, with the new £100bn firm operating under the Rathbones brand with Investec Group as a long-term, strategic shareholder.

Rathbones also revealed in its interim results last week (26 July) that due to the upcoming merger, it expected to bring forward payment of a portion of the final dividend for this year to shareholders before the merger was completed.

"Further details of these arrangements will be announced in due course," the firm said.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

US loses Fitch AAA rating following debt ceiling turmoil

Fidelity platform restricts new investment into RIT Capital Partners

More on Companies

Redemption Project CIC’s liquidation marks the second tied to Gurpaal Singh Judge
Companies

Two Home REIT tenants enter creditors' voluntary liquidation

Representing 12% of demanded rent

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 02 August 2023 • 1 min read
The rebrand does not affect the portfolio managers, the way funds are managed, or the investments of its clients.
Companies

Coupland Cardiff AM rebrands as Chikara

Chikara Investments LLP

Laura Miller
clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
Robyn Grew (pictured) is the incoming CEO at Man Group.
Companies

Man Group pre-tax profits drop sharply on lower performance fee revenue

AUM up to record $151.7bn

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

abrdn regional head of UK client group departs

01 August 2023 • 1 min read
02

12 St James's Place funds fail to deliver value

01 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

GAM luxury equities portfolio manager exits for Artemis

01 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

Man Group pre-tax profits drop sharply on lower performance fee revenue

01 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

James Hanbury and full investment team to move from Odey AM subsidiary Brook to Lancaster IM

31 July 2023 • 2 min read
06

Baillie Gifford reports first firm-wide underperformance of benchmarks since 2009

01 August 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot