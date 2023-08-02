Rathbones sets out Investec W&I merger timeline

In a stock exchange announcement today (2 August), Rathbones said "all regulatory clearances" for the merger had been received.

Therefore, the merger is set to go ahead, though still requires agreements from the Financial Conduct Authority and London Stock Exchange to admit the ordinary share element of the combined group's shares to the premium listing segment of the official list and to trading on the LSE's main market for securities.

The merger was announced in April, with the new £100bn firm operating under the Rathbones brand with Investec Group as a long-term, strategic shareholder.

Rathbones also revealed in its interim results last week (26 July) that due to the upcoming merger, it expected to bring forward payment of a portion of the final dividend for this year to shareholders before the merger was completed.

"Further details of these arrangements will be announced in due course," the firm said.