abrdn regional head of UK client group departs

John joined abrdn in January 2020 from consultancy services provider Ilex Associates where he worked as managing principal for over four years.

Prior to that, he held several senior positions including head of multi-asset at Brompton Asset Management; CEO of currency management firm The ECU Group and CEO of FundQuest, the multi manager arm of BNP Paribas Investment Partners.

'The writing has been on the wall for some time' for abrdn's GARS

In the LinkedIn post, John said: "After a close and mutually beneficial association with abrdn since 2016, I am leaving to pursue other opportunities.



"I want to thank my abrdn colleagues, past and present, for their help and support during a time of considerable change. I am sure those I leave behind shall continue to make the progress we all worked so hard for.

"I shall now be in the ‘garden' until the beginning of October, but I am open to discussing potential new opportunities immediately."