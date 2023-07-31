ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board urges shareholders to vote in favour of wind-up

Lost confidence in ThomasLloyd

Valeria Martinez
3 min read
TLEI's shares have been suspended since 25 April due to uncertainty over the valuation of its ‘RUMS’ solar park construction project in India.
Image:

The board of the ThomasLloyd Impact Energy (TLEI) trust is recommending shareholders vote in favour of the wind-up of the company, after losing confidence in its investment manager.

In a stock exchange notice today (31 July), the board highlighted a number of reasons why it is unanimously recommending shareholders vote against the continuation resolution at a general meeting on 24 August, a decision it said it is not "making lightly". 

This comes after affiliates of ThomasLloyd Global Asset Management called for a continuation vote on 11 July, which the board at the time said was "extremely disappointing". 

TLEI's shares have been suspended since 25 April due to uncertainty over the valuation of its ‘RUMS' solar park construction project in India, in which 8% of the £138m portfolio was invested.

Chair Sue Inglis said the board had lost confidence in ThomasLloyd over the financial problems arising from the project, with several issues raising questions about the "quality and reliability" of the information being given to them by the manager.

Affiliates of ThomasLloyd Energy Impact investment manager call for continuation vote

For example, the board pointed out that the liabilities relating to non-completion of the RUMS project were estimated to be only $5m in April, whereas subsequent analysis revealed they could be up to $33.5m.

"The board is extremely disappointed that the investment manager has failed to explain who knew what and when about the economic unviability of the RUMS project," said chair Sue Inglis. 

"The investment manager's approach is forcing us to commission due diligence reports to ensure we have complete and reliable information on the company's investments, further delaying publication of the annual report and lifting the suspension.

"Combined with the significant loss arising from the RUMS project, an expected material downward adjustment to the valuation of other investments, and the lack of a forward-looking plan from the investment manager, this leaves us with no option but to recommend voting against continuation."

The board said it had sent ThomasLloyd a list of questions in June to establish the key facts regarding what happened with the project, but it said it had not yet received any "meaningful answers" despite several follow-up emails.

ThomasLloyd Energy Impact shares temporarily suspended over fair value 'uncertainty'

"Some three months since the suspension, the board still does not have the full picture of what happened with the RUMS project and, in particular, has no information regarding who at the investment manager knew what and when in relation to the economic viability of the project and why material matters were not brought to the board's attention until April 2023," it said.

ThomasLloyd has appointed an investment operations and risk advisory services firm to conduct an investigation into what happened with the RUMS project on its behalf, but has refused to approve input or access from the board, it said. 

Moreover, the board added the manager has shared a copy of the scope with the company's auditor, Deloitte, but prohibited them from sharing the scope with the board. Neither the board nor the auditor will be given access to the consultant's final report, it said. 

The board also raised concerns about the independence of the investigation being undertaken on ThomasLloyd's behalf, as the firm's chief people officer was present throughout the consultant's interview of at least one employee.

ThomasLloyd Global Asset Management has been contacted for comment.

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

