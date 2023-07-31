Goldman Sachs AM CIO Julian Salisbury departs after 25 years

Goldman Sachs’ asset and wealth management businesses were combined in October in a move that sought to diversify the firm’s business away from investment banking and trading.

On Friday (28 July), Salisbury announced on a LinkedIn post that he would be joining Sixth Street as a partner and co-chief investment officer alongside former colleagues Alan Waxman and Joshua Easterly.

"After 25 years at Goldman Sachs, it was announced today that I will be leaving the firm to embark on a new and exciting adventure," he wrote.

"While the decision to leave Goldman Sachs was a difficult one, I could not be more excited for what we are going to accomplish at Sixth Street and I am looking forward to getting started in 2024."

Goldman Sachs AM global fixed income CIO to retire after 26 years

Salisbury joined Goldman Sachs in 1998, and was named managing director in 2005 and partner in 2008. As his CIO role was newly created in January, there are no plans for a replacement at present.

In a memo to staff on Friday, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon thanked Salisbury for his "contributions to Goldman Sachs, our clients, and our people".

He also cited his multiple leadership roles, including his former position as global co-head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management before a major reorganisation last year saw him relegated to CIO of a new unit led by Marc Nachmann.

Goldman Sachs' asset and wealth management businesses were combined in October in a move that sought to diversify the firm's business away from investment banking and trading.

Goldman Sachs AM raises $200m for its debut private markets ELTIF

A spokesperson for the firm said: "We have evolved the organization from silos to a better connected, efficient and effective investment platform. Individual roles and responsibilities change as that happens and we see that as a natural process as we adapt to better serve clients.

"Julian brought together the different private investment teams over the past several years to create one investment platform, which our clients value. Over the last six months, he has connected the dots across all of our investment teams and throughout the firm, making our processes even stronger.

"This is a great opportunity for him to work with former colleagues from Goldman Sachs and a client of our firm."