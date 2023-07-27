Fulcrum Asset Management expands investment team with double senior hire

Roughsedge will join from LGIM while Hull has joined from OX7 Capital.

Roughsedge will join as investment director from Legal & General Investment Management, where she was responsible for large UK institutional clients. She has also worked in several investment-product focused roles at GMO, Man Group and JP Morgan.

Hull has taken on the role of portfolio manager in Fulcrum's macro strategies, with a focus on fixed income and currencies.

Fixed income in H1: 'Year of the bond' looks more like 'year of the coupon'

He joined from OX7 Capital, and has previously worked as global head of currency at Morgan Stanley, global currency strategist at Brevan Howard and as a portfolio manager at Moore Capital.

Fulcrum said an additional senior portfolio manager will join the team in October.

Roughsegde and Hull will be based in London and, alongside the third hire, will help enable a smooth transition for Nabeel Abdoula, partner and deputy CIO, who is set to leave the company next summer to pursue a new opportunity.

Joe Davidson, managing partner of Fulcrum, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Stephen and Helen to Fulcrum. They both have an important role to play as we seek to further specialise roles within the investment team. On a personal note, I wish to thank Nabeel for his unwavering support and many insights over the years."

UK investors put £632m in fixed income funds in May

Suhail Shaikh, CIO, added: "Gavyn Davies, our executive chairman, and I have worked with Stephen before, both at Goldman Sachs and at Fulcrum, and have known him for decades. I am especially excited to bring his currency trading and risk management expertise back into the firm.

"We are fortunate in having a growing list of clients from around the world and Helen will help us continue to deliver excellent service to our clients, while also enabling portfolio managers to remain entirely focused on generating performance for our clients.

"I look forward to Stephen and Helen joining our investment team."