US interest rates hit highest levels in 22 years

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell hinted at further rises, adding that there was a “long way to go” before inflation might be completely vanquished.

This marks the 11th increase since 2022 and comes as the US central bank continues to try and stabilise prices and cool its economy.

US stock markets rose after the latest meeting on Wednesday (26 July), in which chair Jerome Powell said policymakers had covered "a lot of ground" after raising rates from near-zero starting last year.

However, he hinted at further rises, adding that there was a "long way to go" before inflation might be completely vanquished.

"We are going to be going meeting by meeting," he said. "It is certainly possible that we would raise the funds rate again at the September meeting if the data warranted. And I would also say it is possible that we would choose to hold steady."

The decision has come ahead of central bank meetings in both Europe and Japan.

In the UK, where inflation was last recorded at 7.9%, the Bank of England is expected to raise its key rate at its next meeting on 3 August from the current 5%.

Consumers, who are still feeling the crunch from the pandemic and rising energy prices have hit been hit further by the moves in the form of expensive mortgages, business expansions and other activity.

Economists say the hike was not a shock and that the real concern is about what happens next.

Anna Stupnytska, global macro economist at Fidelity International, said: "The key question going into the meeting was around the messaging Powell would choose to send about further tightening.

"The ‘careful pace' of tightening he talked about in June had been taken to mean hiking at every other meeting - which they have delivered so far by skipping June and hiking again in July.

"In the press conference, Powell said the FOMC had not taken a decision to move to every other meeting and is going meeting by meeting, meaning that the September meeting is 'live'."

Meanwhile, other commentators think falling inflation and a more fragile economy means this could be the end of the rate hiking cycle.

Morningstar's chief economist, Preston Caldwell, said he expects this meeting to be the Fed's final rate hike.

He said: "Even with economic growth showing no signs (yet) of slowing to the below-trend growth rate usually needed to cause broad-based disinflationary pressure in the economy, inflation is nevertheless showing signs of abating due to relaxing of supply side constraints. As such, we expect the Fed to pause on rate hikes in its final three meetings of 2023."

James McCann, deputy chief economist at abrdn, shared the same view, stating that the Fed is "likely to hold rates steady at its September meeting, consistent with its desire to gather more information on activity and inflation before potentially tightening again".

He added: "And by the time November rolls around we think a weaker economic backdrop will prevent any further adjustment".