Treasury minister meets banking bosses while welcoming NatWest resignation

The minster met with the chief executives of Barclays, HSBC and Nationwide among others today (26 July) to discuss the importance of protecting lawful freedom of expression for customers accessing banking services.

Referring to former UKIP leader Nigel Farage's political views, Griffith said legal freedom of expression is a fundamental right in the UK and that the idea that a person could face having their account terminated for expressing as such was "wholly unacceptable".

He said: "This would never have happened if NatWest had not taken it upon itself to withdraw a bank account due to someone's lawful political views. That was and is always unacceptable.

"I hope the whole financial sector learns from this incident. Its role is to serve customers well and fairly - not to tell them how or what to think."

FCA responds to NatWest CEO stepping down over Farage row

The statement comes after NatWest's CEO Alison Rose resigned today after admitting she leaked inaccurate information about Farage's finances to the BBC.

Griffith outlined a number of government reforms to strengthen personal payment account termination rules and explored how banks consider and implement terminations today, recognising the need to protect ongoing compliance with financial crime rules.

The intended reforms will increase termination notice periods to 90 days - giving customers more time to challenge a decision through the Financial Ombudsman Service or find a replacement bank.

Meanwhile, shorter termination periods would be allowed where providers are obliged to comply with financial crime law, or in line with existing general principles of contract law.

Banks must also be transparent about why they are terminating a bank account - giving customers the opportunity to overturn decisions. There will be limited exceptions to these requirements, for example to ensure that bank communications are not interfering with investigations into criminal activity.

Meeting participants, which also included the Financial Conduct Authority's Sheldon Mills and James Babbage of the National Crime Agency, acknowledged that recent events had impacted upon public trust for the whole sector.

Earlier today, Mills, executive director consumers and competition at the FCA, said: "We made clear our expectation that these issues should be independently reviewed and note today's statement from the NatWest group board confirming this will happen.

"It is vital that the review is well resourced and those conducting it have access to all the necessary information and people in order to investigate what happened swiftly and fully."

Griffith's audience also expressed their clear commitment to government policy on account closure and to act quickly to restore confidence.

They committed to the principle of non-discrimination based on lawful freedom of expression, and to bringing their policies in line with the planned government reforms where needed as soon as possible, even anticipating the new regulations where possible to do so.

They also committed to working constructively with government, law enforcement, and the FCA to enable effective implementation.

Griffith will hold further sessions with the remaining industry leaders in the future while officials will hold working groups to implement the reforms and offer practical guidance.