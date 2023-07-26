Rathbone Unit Trust Management names Tom Carroll CEO as Mike Webb set to retire

Based in London and subject to regulatory approval, Rogers will also take on the role of chief distribution officer at Rathbones Group in a newly-created position.

Prior to her appointment, Rogers worked at Morgan Stanley Investment Management for four years, most recently as the firm's EMEA head of strategic initiatives. Prior to this, she served as head of institutional business for Hong Kong and ASEAN at Robeco Asset Management.

Carroll will succeed Mike Webb, current CEO of RUTM and head of financial adviser distribution at Rathbones Group, who is set to retire at the end of 2023 after almost 14 years at the helm of the firm.

Carroll joined Rathbones in March 2022 as CIO of the funds business from Sanlam Investments - formerly Four Capital Partners, which he co-founded in 2006 - where he served as head of asset management and head of investment and risk.

Before setting up Four Capital partners, Carroll worked within Schroders' specialist UK equity team.

Paul Stockton, CEO of Rathbones Group, said: "Over the years, RUTM has seen significant expansion, not just in assets under management, but also people and infrastructure.

"This growth now requires focused roles at the senior leadership level, with Tom ensuring the consistent excellence that RUTM is known for, and Jayne driving what we know is going to be an exciting period of strategic growth for the funds and intermediary business."

Stockton thanked Webb for his "outstanding leadership" of the funds business and "immense contribution" to the wider group.

"We have seen RUTM grow into a trusted and respected fund management house, enjoying strong and growing relationships with financial advisers across the UK and internationally. His legacy will remain the foundation of the business," he added.

"I know I speak for the whole of Rathbones as I wish him all the very best for a well-earned retirement at the end of this year."

Mike Webb, outgoing CEO of Rathbone Unit Trust Management, added: "I leave Rathbones' funds business and financial advice distribution business in the most capable hands with Jayne and Tom, who will continue to develop the strengths of Rathbones, providing a first-class service to our adviser clients.

"I am enormously privileged to have worked at this remarkable company and am proud of the fantastic team of people who have made the past fourteen years so fulfilling. I wish Rathbones well for what I know will be a very bright future."