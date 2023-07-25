Weakest rise in UK private sector output for six months 'reignites recession worries'

The degree of positive sentiment regarding growth prospects among businesses for the year ahead is now the weakest since December 2022.

The considerable slowdown in business activity growth across the UK private sector economy was largely due to flatlining new orders and sharply reduced backlogs of work, according to the S&P Global and CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index.

Survey respondents often commented on a headwind to business activity from rising interest rates, elevated inflation and greater caution among clients due to the uncertain economic outlook.

Figures compiled for the seasonally adjusted index registered a measure of 50.7 in July. This was down from 52.8 in June and marks the lowest reading since January.

The index has posted above the crucial 50.0 no-change threshold in each of the past six months, although the latest expansion was only marginal and the weakest over this period.

This mostly reflected a downturn in business optimism across the service economy to its lowest so far this year. Survey respondents widely noted concerns about the impact of higher borrowing costs on customer demand.

Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "The UK economy has come close to stalling in July, which, combined with gloomy forward-looking indicators, reignites recession worries."

Manufacturing production fell for the fifth successive month and at the steepest pace since December 2022. Goods producers mostly noted that lower demand and overstocking among clients had weighed on their production requirements in July.

However, manufacturing companies reported the biggest improvement in suppliers' delivery times since this index began in January 1992. The normalisation of global supply chains helped to boost vendor performance and bring down cost pressures in July.

As a result, manufacturers reduced their output charges for the second month running. Across the UK private sector as a whole, the latest round of prices charged inflation was the slowest for nearly two-and-a-half years.

Activity growth in the service economy moderated for the third month running in July and was much softer than seen on average during the first half of 2023. A number of firms cited weaker residential property market conditions, while others commented on cutbacks to discretionary business and consumer spending.

Overall new business volumes across the private sector stalled in July, ending a five-month period of expansion.

Marginal growth in the service economy was offset by falling manufacturing sales.

Survey respondents typically noted heightened economic uncertainty, inventory reduction and the impact of rising borrowing costs on spending decisions. Some firms commented on subdued demand in overseas markets, especially European clients.

Total new export orders decreased at the steepest pace since November 2022, reflecting weaker trends in both the manufacturing and service sectors.

Williamson added: "Rising interest rates and the higher cost of living appear to be taking an increased toll on households, dampening a post-pandemic rebound in spending on leisure activities. Meanwhile, manufacturers are cutting production in response to a worryingly severe downturn in orders, both from domestic and export markets."

Forward-looking indicators, such as order book inflows, levels of work-in-hand and future business expectations, all point to growth weakening further in the months ahead, adding to a risk of GDP falling in the third quarter, he said.

The upside to the deteriorating growth and demand picture in further cooling of inflationary pressures, he added

"Manufacturing prices are falling at an increased rate and service sector inflation is continuing to moderate. Although ongoing upward wage pressures mean service sector price growth remains elevated, the survey data signal further, potentially marked, falls in consumer price inflation in the months ahead," Williamson said.