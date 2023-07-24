Dividends continue to outpace profit growth in 2022 and 2023

Henderson International Income trust

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Throughout 2022, while profits hit record levels of 5.8% (£3.1trn), 49% higher than pre-pandemic levels, they rose much slower than dividends did.
Image:

Throughout 2022, while profits hit record levels of 5.8% (£3.1trn), 49% higher than pre-pandemic levels, they rose much slower than dividends did.

Dividends grew four times faster than profits throughout 2022, while they are predicted to reach 5.1% this year against flat profits.

Globally, dividends and share buybacks totalled £2.9trn throughout 2022, as dividends rose by 20.1% to £1.26trn and share buybacks jumped by a third, according to the annual Dividend Cover report from the Henderson International Income trust.

While profits hit record levels of 5.8% (£3.1trn) in 2022, 49% higher than pre-pandemic levels, they rose much slower than dividends did.

AJ Bell: 2023 'on track' to be third best year for cash returns from FTSE 100

Although the profit cover of dividends and share buybacks has declined from the highs of 2021, from 1.58x to 1.33x, profits remained high enough to boost dividends and share buybacks by 25.4% last year.

Focusing solely on dividend cover, the level reached 2.43x last year, compared to 2.76x in 2021. However, this was an exceptionally high year due to the pandemic, and 2022 was actually the second highest dividend cover level since 2014.

Looking ahead, the report predicted dividends would reach £1.3trn throughout this year, growing 5.1%. Meanwhile, profits are expected to finish slightly below 2022 levels at £3trn, leaving dividend cover at 2.31x and dividend and share buyback cover at 1.33x.

Ben Lofthouse, portfolio manager of Henderson International Income trust, said: "Despite war, an energy crisis and soaring interest rates, dividends grew in 2022 and will grow again this year.

"Asset prices have been volatile, but dividends keep delivering and they remain very well backed by company profits. International dividends have more than doubled in the last 14 years and only fell during the 2009 recession and the first year of the pandemic."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

London Stock Exchange appoints head of ETFs

Value back on top in FE fundinfo Crown rebalance

More on Equities

'ONT's share price fell 65% in 2022 and the volatile shares are currently little changed since the start of 2023' | Image: Lubo Ivanko / Alamy Stock Photo
Equities

Stock Spotlight: Oxford Nanopore to 'soar to heady heights' despite 'discount to US counterparts'

22% year-on-year growth

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 24 July 2023 • 4 min read
Despite the overall positive performance for equities, UK equities made only modest gains during the first half of the year.
Equities

Strong H1 for global equities despite 'gloomy outlook'

Morningstar report

Jayna Rana
clock 21 July 2023 • 4 min read
Sarah Barber (pictured), is CEO at Jenson Funding Partners
Equities

Sovereign growth funds: BBB must ensure investment is directed correctly

Supporting early-stage investments

Sarah Barber
clock 20 July 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Four graphs explaining... private debt

20 July 2023 • 3 min read
02

Stock Spotlight: Oxford Nanopore to 'soar to heady heights' despite 'discount to US counterparts'

24 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

MPs call for Treasury to set out clear plans on EIS and VCT extension

24 July 2023 • 3 min read
04

Ex-Miton Group CEO joins Baillie Gifford European Growth trust board

24 July 2023 • 1 min read
05

Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer

25 July 2023 • 1 min read
06

Weakest rise in UK private sector output for six months 'reignites recession worries'

25 July 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot