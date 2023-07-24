Ørsted originally owned a 50% stake in Array and divested the first 25% in 2014 to global investment group CDPQ for £644m.

The company held a 25% stake in the UK business, with the funds managed by Schroders Greencoat, a global specialist asset manager focusing on renewable energy infrastructure assets.

The London Array wind farm, one of Ørsted's first projects, was commissioned almost a decade ago, in 2013.

The sale of assets is set to total £717m and is expected to complete at the end of July.

In a statement, Daniel Lerup, chief financial officer at Ørsted, said: "We are very pleased to have found a strong new owner for our remaining minority interest in London Array."

He explained: "We continue to see significant appetite for offshore wind as an asset class," adding that this divestment forms part of its practice to recycle capital to help fund its multi-billion investment programme.

Lerup concluded: "Ørsted remains committed to the UK offshore wind market and will continue to make significant investments in the country's green transformation both onshore- and offshore."