Thematic ETFs benefit from AI boom throughout H1

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Currently, there are 1,449 thematic ETFs listed from 263 providers, with 31 new ones launching in June alone.
Thematic ETFs saw $19.1bn in net inflows globally throughout the first half of 2023, with assets under management increasing 18.3% to $261bn.

In the ninth month of consecutive inflows, thematics saw inflows of $6.6bn in June, representing 6.4% of all ETF flows, despite making up just 2.5% of all ETF AUM, according to data from ETFGI.

Even with the strong inflows, this was only the fourth highest H1 on record for thematics, being eclipsed by 2021 ($60.6bn), 2022 ($21.4bn) and 20220 ($17.5bn).

Over a third of all thematic flows went to the top 20 thematic ETFs and ETPs, which collectively took in $6.7bn throughout the month.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF gathered $2.2bn, the largest individual net inflow. It currently has AUM of $2.3bn.

AI and robotics have been a particularly strong area for thematic ETFs throughout recent months, with the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF taking the fifth highest inflows of the months at $270.3m, and the iShares Automation & Robotics UCITS ETF taking tenth spot with $134.4m in inflows.

Overall, AI collected half of its entire H1 flows in June at $478m, according to data from trackinsight.

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

