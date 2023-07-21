Thematic ETFs benefit from AI boom throughout H1

Currently, there are 1,449 thematic ETFs listed from 263 providers, with 31 new ones launching in June alone.

In the ninth month of consecutive inflows, thematics saw inflows of $6.6bn in June, representing 6.4% of all ETF flows, despite making up just 2.5% of all ETF AUM, according to data from ETFGI.

Even with the strong inflows, this was only the fourth highest H1 on record for thematics, being eclipsed by 2021 ($60.6bn), 2022 ($21.4bn) and 20220 ($17.5bn).

Over a third of all thematic flows went to the top 20 thematic ETFs and ETPs, which collectively took in $6.7bn throughout the month.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF gathered $2.2bn, the largest individual net inflow. It currently has AUM of $2.3bn.

AI and robotics have been a particularly strong area for thematic ETFs throughout recent months, with the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF taking the fifth highest inflows of the months at $270.3m, and the iShares Automation & Robotics UCITS ETF taking tenth spot with $134.4m in inflows.

Overall, AI collected half of its entire H1 flows in June at $478m, according to data from trackinsight.