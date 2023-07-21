No mention of Odey or Woodford in FCA annual report

Regulatory enforcement

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read
Four skilled persons reviews within asset management and alternatives portfolios were carried out over the year to 31 March 2023.
Image:

Four skilled persons reviews within asset management and alternatives portfolios were carried out over the year to 31 March 2023.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s annual report for the year ended 31 March 2023 notably had no mention of action taken or to be taken against Neil Woodford, Crispin Odey and/or their respective companies.

When the FCA announced the potential settlement of up to £235m alongside the deal with Link Group and Link Fund Solutions in April, it stated it would provide an update on the scheme in July.

FCA to 'further clarify' non-financial misconduct guidance

The annual report published yesterday (20 July) made no mention of the Woodford investigation, nor the proposed redress scheme.

Similarly, six weeks into the Crispin Odey scandal, the regulator made no mention of its regulatory activity around Odey and his company Odey Asset Management, despite confirming last month it has been investigating both since 2021.

On the regulatory front, the FCA said it conducted "at least" 23 enforcement cases into principal firms in the 12-month period. The cases resulted in findings of misconduct related to appointed representatives.

Additionally, four skilled persons reviews within asset management and alternatives portfolios were carried out over the year to 31 March 2023.

"These reviews focused on testing governance, systems and controls, including onboarding and monitoring of appointed representatives," the FCA said in its annual report.

Within the asset management sector, the FCA said it had focused on setting out its priorities alongside building on its existing work on value and ESG.

National Audit Office to scrutinise FCA as its responsibilities grow

A greater focus was given to liquidity management in non-banking financial institutions, it said, following the economic turmoil of the Mini Budget in September 2022. This resulted in working with the Bank of England and overseas regulator to increase resilience in fund structures.

The FCA also noted it published a discussion paper in February 2023 on how to update and improve the UK regime for asset managers to "better meet the needs of investors".

Lastly, on the listings front, the regulator said it suspended listings of instruments on 34 occasions, with 54 instances of clarificatory statements to the market following its intervention.

The FCA added: "We have continued our work in undertaking live surveillance and post-event reviews of disclosures by listed companies in UK securities markets. Where we find concerns and issues, we take a range of actions."

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Investor group urges GAM shareholders to 'hold off' tendering to Liontrust offer

FCA to 'further clarify' non-financial misconduct guidance

More on Regulation

Nikhil Rathi (pictured) is the CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority
Regulation

FCA to 'further clarify' non-financial misconduct guidance

Treasury Select Committee hearing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 July 2023 • 2 min read
The FCA said it welcomes the National Audit Office’s review.
Regulation

National Audit Office to scrutinise FCA as its responsibilities grow

Review into effectiveness

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 July 2023 • 2 min read
'We have seen a growing number of ads falling short of the guidance we have in place to stop consumer harm," said Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments at the FCA.
Regulation

FCA eyes stringent social media rules in financial promotions crackdown

Eight-week consultation

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Deep Dive: Property is facing a 'recalibration' in light of higher interest rates

21 July 2023 • 5 min read
02

Scottish Mortgage suffers Global sector's biggest discount widening in H1

20 July 2023 • 3 min read
03

Investor group urges GAM shareholders to 'hold off' tendering to Liontrust offer

21 July 2023 • 4 min read
04

Young Fundpicker: Why ESG is shooting itself in the foot

21 July 2023 • 4 min read
05

St James's Place makes raft of manager and remit changes to fund range

20 July 2023 • 2 min read
06

No mention of Odey or Woodford in FCA annual report

21 July 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot