abrdn proposes folding New Dawn into Asia Dragon trust

An up to 25% cash exit opportunity will be offered to investors in abrdn New Dawn, with the price offered at a 2% discount to the trust’s FAV, less the costs of realising the assets allocated to the cash pool.

The proposals would see abrdn New Dawn rolled into Asia Dragon, with the former wound up and the transfer of assets on a formula asset value basis offered in exchange for the issue of new ordinary shares in the latter.

Following the merger, which is expected to become effective in October 2023, with further details published in September 2023, the resulting Asia Dragon trust will be managed by Pruksa Iamthongthong and James Thom.

Investors are expected to benefit from a range of impacts, including greater economies of scale and an enhanced profile as a result of the increased size.

With net assets likely to stand in excess of £700m, abrdn expects the enlarged Asia Dragon trust to qualify for inclusion in the FTSE 250, raising the profile of the vehicle.

A lower tiered management fee will also benefit investors on a cost basis, with the management fee payable by Asia Dragon to abrdn Fund Managers Limited set to reduce from 0.85% to 0.75% on the initial £350m and 0.5% on net assets in excess of £350m.

A continuation vote will remain available to investors, with the next due at the December 2026 AGM, while shareholder approval will also be sought for an investment policy change to allow Asia Dragon to invest in Australasia, offering the managers greater geographic flexibility.

The board is set to have eight seats - comprised of five Asia Dragon directors and three New Dawn directors - and will then fall to five directors on the six month anniversary of admission, with three found from Asia Dragon and two from abrdn New Dawn.

As a result of the proposals, the abrdn New Dawn annual report will be published in August 2023, with a second interim dividend expected to be declared at the end of July 2023.

Asia Dragon's five-yearly performance related conditional tender offer will also be offered as a result of the proposals. The current performance period runs from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2026 and offers shareholders the opportunity to tender a maximum of 25% of their shares. However, this will be reduced to 15% to reflect the greater scale of the enlarged trust.

Chair of abrdn New Dawn Donald Workman said: "Both companies already benefit from a similar investment approach and management style within the same investment group. This additional scale and Asia Dragon's tiered fee structure, combined with the reduced fee arrangements, will also result in a lower ongoing charges ratio for continuing shareholders."

Chair of Asia Dragon James Will added: "The proposals will create a combined entity with significantly greater scale through the bringing together of two trusts with a similar investment approach and management style and the same investment manager, while also providing the company with greater investment flexibility.

"We expect the enlarged company will be of sufficient size to enter the FTSE 250 in due course and will allow abrdn to focus its marketing efforts on one all-cap growth trust in the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) sector, rather than two, all of which has the potential to broaden investor interest in the company over time."