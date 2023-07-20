Nomura strengthens fixed income team with hire from Vanguard

Valeria Martinez
Magashlin Chetty (pictured), will support the managers of the €369.1m (£320.6m) Nomura European High Yield Bond strategy.
Nomura Asset Management UK has hired Magashlin Chetty as an executive director and assistant portfolio manager in its fixed income investment team.

Based in London, he will join Nomura's emerging markets corporate bond team, which is part of the firm's corporate research and asset  management division led by Meno Stroemer. Chetty will also support the managers of the €369.1m (£320.6m) Nomura European High Yield Bond strategy.

Fixed income in H1: 'Year of the bond' looks more like 'year of the coupon'

Since November 2017, the Irish-domiciled fund has been managed by Steven Rosenthal, who has been at Nomura since 2000. In the last three years, the fund has returned 6.6%, while the IA EUR High Yield Bond is up 3.6% over the same time period, according to FE fundinfo data.

Prior to joining Nomura, he worked as a senior emerging market analyst at Vanguard in London, where he focused on issuers based in Asia and Africa. 

Nomura bolsters EM corporate bonds team with hire from Fisch AM

He also worked at Fisch Asset Management across several emerging market bond strategies and BlueBay Asset Management as a senior credit analyst. 

Nomura said Chetty's appointment will enhance Nomura's emerging market fixed income asset management capabilities, which include EM corporate bond portfolios, EM hard currency sovereign mandates, as well as Asia-focused credit and global EM local currency strategies.

