Global fund managers remain bearish despite bets on a soft landing

Long Big Tech was the most crowded trade in July (59%).

According to the Bank of America Global Fund Manager survey for July, 60% of investors expect weaker global growth in the next twelve months, with the vast majority (68%) forecasting a soft landing rather than a hard landing (21%).

Nearly half (48%) of investors surveyed predict the start of global recession by the end of Q1 2024, while 25% expect the start at the end of this year. However, a rising number of respondents (19%) forecast no global recession in the next 18 months, up from 14% in June.

The survey found that the best of the news on lower inflation and lower short-term interest rates is largely behind us, as expectations on inflation and rates are no longer falling.

BofA: European managers remain 'downbeat on growth'

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in H1 2024, but timing now skews toward Q2 2024 (29%) versus Q1 2024 (27%).

The five biggest tail risks in July were that high inflation keeps central banks hawkish (45%), a bank credit crunch and global recession (18%), worsening geopolitics (15%), an AI/tech bubble (11%) and a systemic credit event (10%).

Based on cash positions, equity allocation and economic growth expectations, sentiment among investors is still stubbornly low. Fund managers remain underweight global stocks, but by the smallest amount year-to-date — a net 24%.

Fixed income in H1: 'Year of the bond' looks more like 'year of the coupon'

Long Big Tech was the most crowded trade in July (59%), followed by long Japan equities (14%), short China equities (8%), long T-Bills (5%), short US dollar (5%) and short US banks (2%).

Relative to the past 20 years, investors are long bonds, staples, EUR, and cash and underweight equities, US dollar, REITs, energy, and tech. Fund managers are the most underweight commodities since May 2020, the largest three-month decline since May 2013.