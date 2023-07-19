Active ETFs punch above their weight in H1 inflows

Throughout June, active ETFs saw their 39th consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $10.7bn

As the popularity of the active ETF market has grown, its global AUM has grown 19.6% throughout the first half of the year, now totalling a record $582.6bn.

The $69.5bn inflows the funds gained in 2023 represents the second highest H1 inflows on record for the industry, only eclipsed by 2021's $81.5bn.

Throughout June, active ETFs saw their 39th consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $10.7bn or 10.4% of all ETF flows, data from ETFGI revealed.

The majority of these inflows went to the top 20 largest active ETFs and ETPs, which brought in $6.8bn collectively during the month.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, the largest of these, attracted $1.3bn alone, representing the 16th highest inflows among all ETFs.

The number of actively managed ETFs has now swelled to 2,580 listings from 373 providers on 33 exchanges globally.

Equity-focused active ETFs brought in $8.7bn throughout June, bringing H1 inflows to $49.7bn, above the $41.7bn taken in during H1 2022.

Meanwhile, fixed income active ETFs saw $2bn in inflows over the month, with 2023 inflows totalling $20.8bn, almost double the $11.6bn the asset class attracted in H1 2022.