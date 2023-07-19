Active ETFs punch above their weight in H1 inflows

18.5% of all ETF inflows

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Throughout June, active ETFs saw their 39th consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $10.7bn
Throughout June, active ETFs saw their 39th consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $10.7bn

Active ETFs have enjoyed 18.5% of all ETF inflows throughout the first half of 2023, despite accounting for only 5.5% of total ETF assets under management.

As the popularity of the active ETF market has grown, its global AUM has grown 19.6% throughout the first half of the year, now totalling a record $582.6bn.

The $69.5bn inflows the funds gained in 2023 represents the second highest H1 inflows on record for the industry, only eclipsed by 2021's $81.5bn.

Global ETF assets surge 13.5% in H1 2023

Throughout June, active ETFs saw their 39th consecutive month of net inflows, attracting $10.7bn or 10.4% of all ETF flows, data from ETFGI revealed.

The majority of these inflows went to the top 20 largest active ETFs and ETPs, which brought in $6.8bn collectively during the month.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, the largest of these, attracted $1.3bn alone, representing the 16th highest inflows among all ETFs.

The number of actively managed ETFs has now swelled to 2,580 listings from 373 providers on 33 exchanges globally.

DWS launches ESG versions of its factor ETFs

Equity-focused active ETFs brought in $8.7bn throughout June, bringing H1 inflows to $49.7bn, above the $41.7bn taken in during H1 2022.

Meanwhile, fixed income active ETFs saw $2bn in inflows over the month, with 2023 inflows totalling $20.8bn, almost double the $11.6bn the asset class attracted in H1 2022.

