Inflation comes in under expectations at 7.9% but UK remains 'drastic outlier'

Core inflation falls to 6.9%

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read
'We would not push back against market pricing of a 6% terminal Bank Rate and think rate cuts are unlikely until late 2024.'
Image:

'We would not push back against market pricing of a 6% terminal Bank Rate and think rate cuts are unlikely until late 2024.'

UK CPI has fallen further than expected in June, with the Office for National Statistics registering a reading of 7.9% compared to economist predictions of 8.2%, but the UK remains at odds with other developed nations.

Core inflation also came in below expectations, with a reading of 6.9% compared with predictions of 7.1%.

While both measures have offered a positive surprise, investors, economists and the chancellor are veering on the side of caution.

UK grocery price inflation sees biggest drop since March 2023 peak

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt welcomed the lowest inflation reading since March 2022, but asserted HM Treasury was not "complacent" and acknowledged the "huge worry" high prices pose for businesses and families.

He added: "The best and only way we can ease this pressure and get our economy growing again is by sticking to the plan to halve inflation this year."

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, noted that despite the "glimmer of light" offered by June's inflation figures, the UK remains a "drastic outlier" compared to other developed economies in the fight against inflation.

"Frustratingly, while also beating expectations core inflation is remaining persistently stubborn and refusing to budge significantly," he explained. "It may be that finally the well-known lags in the effect of interest rate rises are beginning to have an effect, but it still remains very sticky so way too early to begin celebrating. Demand has withstood both inflation and the rise in rates, but cracks are appearing, and as more mortgage holders get exposed to the current rates, the economy is likely to be hit as a result."

Interest rates

While the impact of interest rates is seemingly translating through to the economy, few are anticipating a shift in tone from the Bank of England.

Hussain Mehdi, macro investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, argued that despite the "tentative evidence" inflationary pressures may be starting to ease, the central bank remains under "significant pressure" to continue with its tightening measures while economic activity remains resilient and the labour market runs hot.

"We would not push back against market pricing of a 6% terminal Bank Rate and think rate cuts are unlikely until late 2024," Mehdi said.

Christine Lagarde declares ECB will continue to raise interest rates in July

Chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors Neil Birrell agreed that while inflation delivered a positive surprise, the BoE cannot rest on its laurels.

He said: "Although we should expect it to track down further and it may be at its lowest level for a year, [inflation] is still high in absolute terms and the Bank of England needs to be vigilant and act accordingly until there can be a level of certainty that inflation is back under control."

But, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group, reflected on the positive news: "There will be sighs of relief all round at the Bank of England this morning, though one slower CPI print is not enough to cause a change in policy. But Andrew Bailey and his team will hope that it is the start of a trend."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

A lack of ambition is not equal to realism

Deep Dive: Increased electrification brings challenges and opportunities

More on Economics

Event Voice: Atlantic House Investments at Investment Week Summit July 2023
Economics

Event Voice: Atlantic House Investments at Investment Week Summit July 2023

Tom Boyle
clock 19 July 2023 • 8 min read
'It is clear that shoppers have dramatically changed their behaviour to combat inflation,' said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at market researcher Kantar
Economics

UK grocery price inflation sees biggest drop since March 2023 peak

Data from Kantar

Laura Miller
clock 18 July 2023 • 3 min read
The OBR has warned that the UK’s national debt could hit 300% of GDP by the 2070s.
Economics

OBR warns of 'significant' risks to public finances

Rapid succession of shocks

Jayna Rana
clock 13 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Inflation comes in under expectations at 7.9% but UK remains 'drastic outlier'

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

Gresham House acquisition 'bittersweet' for 'unloved' UK stock market

18 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

Fixed income in H1: 'Year of the bond' looks more like 'year of the coupon'

19 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

UK listed company profit warnings rise for seventh consecutive quarter

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter proposes merger of Mark Nash bond portfolios

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
06

Polar Capital Technology lags benchmark after missing out on mega-cap tech rally

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot