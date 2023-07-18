Value retakes the lead as risk appetite revives

Sentiment was buoyed by the relative stability in long bond yields in the second quarter, reflecting well-anchored market expectations for longer-term inflation and interest rates.

According to factor analysis by FTSE Russell, value investing rebounded in most markets during a second quarter rally after faltering in the first quarter, with much of its outperformance coming in June as the US banking scare subsided and economic data remained surprisingly resilient.

Value was ahead particularly in markets with big exposures to the robust recovery in financials, namely emerging markets and Japan, as the banking crisis ebbed.

Quality lost steam but held its own, however, doing best in markets with big tilts to high-flying tech stocks, particularly in the US and Asia Pacific.

Sentiment was buoyed by the relative stability in long bond yields in the second quarter, reflecting well-anchored market expectations for longer-term inflation and interest rates. However, short yields spiked in the quarter as officials at major central banks signalled more rate hikes in the months ahead.

As a result, yield curve inversions in the US, UK and Germany deepened as recession worries continued to loom large.

Overall market returns in the second quarter of the year revolved around varying progress in taming inflation and the implications for monetary policy.

Following this year's global rally, forward P/Es for most investment factors are now in line or closing in on 10-year averages across markets, particularly in the US, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

On average, quality and momentum factors remain the most expensive, while yield and value remain the cheapest.

US factors trade at big premiums to those of peers, which as the FTSE Russell analysis pointed out, "has long been the case".

Broken down by region, the factor picture in the second quarter was mixed.

In the US, quality and momentum were the lone outperformers, extending the former's lead for the year-to-date and 12 months. Yield and size factors were the biggest laggards, a large change from 2022 patterns.

Most UK factors ended the second quarter barely ahead of the lacklustre broad market, while yield and quality lagged. Size extended its lead for the year to date and 12 months, while yield sank deeper into negative territory.

For Europe ex-UK, value and yield factors regained their edge over quality in the second quarter rally, adding traction to their year-to-date and 12-month performances. Size remained by far the worst performer for the quarter and longer-term span.

Japanese markets saw value and yield reclaim leadership from quality, extending their long-running winning streaks. Size badly lagged in the quarter, bringing it more deeply into negative territory for the year and 12 months.

For Asia ex-Japan, quality and value remained the top factor performers in the second quarter, while yield and Size lagged. All but size outperformed for the 12 months, with quality surging to a solid lead for the period.

Deviating from developed market trends, all emerging market factors once again beat the benchmark in the second quarter, this time led by size and low volatility. All factors also outperformed for the 12-month period, with size firmly in the lead and quality ranking at bottom.