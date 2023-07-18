Asset management directors 'risk competency' in multiple board roles

Sentiment polling data by EY found investors are wary of company directors working across several boards.

49% of board members across Europe's wealth and asset management firms hold more than two board positions, according to the latest EY European Financial Services Boardroom Monitor.

This is compared to the banking sector, where it is least common for directors to hold multiple board positions, at 39%.

Sentiment polling data by EY found investors were wary of company directors working across several boards.

More than eight in 10 (82%) of European investors said they believed holding board positions at three or more firms could present challenges to board directors' abilities to fulfil their duty of governing a company, rising to 85% if one was at executive level.

Participants in the 2023 EY European Financial Services Chairs' Interview Series raised concerns the prestige of a board seat could affect willingness to challenge the status quo, an attribute deemed critical by chairs and regulators, while others noted that board members might be financially dependent on their board positions, impacting their independence.

Board directors serving Europe's largest financial services firms currently hold an average of three board seats each, and over a quarter (26%) hold four or more, the EY survey found.

From a regulatory perspective, while there are local market limitations to some director roles, there is no blanket regulation applied across European financial services markets to restrict or mandate the number of board roles that can be held by an individual.

Omar Ali, EY EMEIA financial services managing partner, said: "Concerns about ‘overboarding' and the knock-on effects it could have on governance are increasingly topical.

"A careful balance must be struck by companies and chairs to build a board with the requisite skills and breadth of experience to face new and increasingly complex risks while ensuring that all members have the capacity to dedicate the time and resources demanded by the board role.

"This is particularly the case for board directors serving on multiple boards of businesses that are facing into challenges at the same time, and when the talent pool of qualified candidates is small."

When assessing the collective skills, expertise, and experience of board members in the context of investing in a European financial services firm, 87% of investors told EY experience in both digital/tech and ESG/sustainability was valuable, and 83% stated executive experience was valuable.

Just over a fifth (21%) of Europe's asset managers appointed board members with professional experience in sustainability/ESG in the first half of 2023, compared with 19% of banks and just 9% of insurers.

In tech expertise, 24% of European banks appointed board members with professional experience in tech in H1 2023, compared to 19% of asset managers and insurers during the same period.

On a sector basis, the gender diversity of wealth and asset management boardrooms currently lagged the insurance and banking sectors, the survey found.

Almost half (47%) of wealth and asset management firms have under 40% female representation within the boardroom, compared to 24% of banks and 17% of insurance firms.