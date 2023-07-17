GAM investor group hits back at Liontrust CEO over 'value-destructive M&A' track record

Offer ‘significantly undervalues GAM’

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read
The investor group criticised Liontrust for being 'one of the worst-performing stocks in the fund management sector over the past 12-24 months'.
Image:

GAM investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan has responded to Liontrust CEO John Ion’s letter to GAM shareholders, criticising the firm's proposed acquisition offer.

The investor group holds 9.5% of the issued share capital of GAM and is the Swiss asset manager's second largest shareholder.

NewGAMe and Bruellan deemed the Liontrust deal "lop-sided", as GAM shareholders would own 14.5% of the combined company, despite contributing 40% of its assets under management, it explained.

It also argued that the terms of the deal undervalue the Swiss company, as its EBIT margins are expected to reach 30% by 2025.

Liontrust CEO: 'The clock is now at one minute to midnight for the future of GAM'

The investor group criticised Liontrust for its "track record of value-destructive M&A" and for being "one of the worst-performing stocks in the fund management sector over the past 12-24 months".

In its response today (17 July), the group also welcomed the decision by New York-based investment manager GEM to vote against the offer. The firm holds a 6.5% stake in GAM, making it its third largest shareholder.

The company's largest shareholder, Silchester International Investors - which holds 17.3% of GAM's share capital - has come out in support of the deal.

GAM forecasts £20.5m losses for H1 2023 as AUM drops 9.7%

Antoine Spillmann, CEO and executive partner at Bruellan and the investor group's proposed candidate for chair of GAM's board, said: "As GAM's second largest shareholder, we believe Liontrust's offer significantly undervalues GAM and are delighted that the company's third largest investor agrees with us.

"We have a clear plan to return GAM to profitability and growth over the next two years - this provides shareholders with a viable alternative to the Liontrust offer and we encourage shareholders to read NewGAMe's investment thesis and our detailed response to Liontrust's open letter."

According to the investor group, its plan has the potential to achieve value creation of 3x-5x over the next two to three years, urging shareholders to vote against the deal.

Earlier today (17 July), GAM said in a trading update it expected losses of £20.5m for the first half of the year and a 9.7% drop in assets under management to £60.5bn.

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

