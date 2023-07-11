European equity ETF AUM surpasses €1trn for first time

Overall, AUM for the entire European ETF industry increased to €1.4trn throughout June

Overall, AUM for the entire European ETF industry increased to €1.4trn throughout June, with inflows reaching €11.5bn, data from LSEG Lipper revealed.

Bond ETFs saw €5.4bn in inflows, while alternatives ETFs lost €100m and commodities ETFs lost €600m.

The data also revealed a continuing concentration of European ETF assets, with the top ten promoters accounting for 93.5% of all AUM in the industry.

iShares, the largest player which controls 46% of all AUM, continued to be the best-selling ETF promoter in Europe, gaining €6.3bn throughout June compared to Vanguard (€1.8 bn) and Xtrackers (€1.4 bn).

The best selling ETF also belonged to iShares, with the iShares Core € Corp Bond UCITS ETF EUR D gaining €1.3bn throughout the month.

Meanwhile, the best-selling sector of ETF by Lipper's classifications was Equity Global (€4.5 bn), continuing a trend from last month, followed by Equity US (€2.8 bn) and Bond EUR Corporates (€1.4bn).

The worst performing classifications were Equity Sector Financials with €1.1 bn in outflows, followed by Equity Europe (-€0.6 bn) and Equity Eurozone (-€0.4 bn).

Detlef Glow, head of EMEA research at LSEG Lipper, said: "The European ETF industry enjoyed inflows over the course of June 2023.

"These inflows occurred in a somewhat unstable but positive market environment in which some asset classes showed positive results. Meanwhile, others performed negatively over the course of the month.

"The market sentiment was still driven by hopes that central banks, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve, may have reached the last phase of their fight against the high and further increasing inflation rates and may, therefore, start to keep interest rates at least stable quite soon.

"Some investors already expect that there might be room for decreasing interest rates later this year.

"Nevertheless, there are still some concerns about geopolitical tensions, and the normalization of the disrupted delivery chains, as well as a still possible recession in the U.S. and other major economies around the globe.

"These fears are raised by inverted yield curves which are seen as an early indicator for a possible recession."