Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023

Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions were delighted to honour the winners of the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023 at a special ceremony in London on 7 July.
The awards were open to global businesses and marketing agencies, while categories ranged from marketing & proposition development, thought leadership & content marketing, through to digital marketing.
There were a number of new categories this year including: Sales and Marketing Alignment, Best Response to Change, Diversity and Inclusion in Marketing, Agency of the Year and Rising Star of the Year.
Entries were judged by a panel of experts, drawn from across the investment industry. You can find out more about the panel here.
When choosing the winners, the judges were looking for award entries that inspired with unique content concepts, brand missions and ground-breaking strategies.
All campaigns had to clearly demonstrate their power in terms of impact, genuine return on investment and customer engagement.
In particular this year, the awards recognised the individuals, teams and leaders who have delivered outstanding campaigns amidst the challenging market conditions of 2022.
This year's winner of the Outstanding Contribution Award was Linda Russheim. The judges said: "Linda has shown a sustained commitment that has inspired broad sections of the industry not just to admiration, but to genuine and meaningful action. She has shown bravery and persistence, and in the judges' unanimous view, is the personification of what it means to make an outstanding contribution to the industry."
To find out more about the awards, visit the awards website.
Winners of the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023
Best Blog
Winner: Momentum
Highly commended: Heptagon Capital
Best Podcast
Winner: Fidelity International
Highly commended: NextGen Planners Podcast
Highly commended: Schroders
Best Use of Video
Winner: TPT Retirement Solutions
Highly commended: Fidelity International
Best Website
Winner: Liontrust
Best Response to Change
Winner: Apex Group
Sales and Marketing Alignment Award
Winner: PIMCO
Highly commended: Schroders
Content Marketing Campaign of the Year
Winner: Redington
Customer Marketing Event of the Year
Winner: The Diversity Project
Marketing Campaign of the Year
Winner: iShares by BlackRock
Highly commended: Bravura
Highly commended: Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Marketing Team of the Year
Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management
Winner: Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Proposition Development
Winner: Charles Stanley
Campaign Innovation
Winner: The Association of British Insurers (ABI) and The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) (with Teamspirit)
Highly commended: Cushon
Diversity and Inclusion in Marketing
Winner: Impax Asset Management
Highly commended: JP Morgan Asset Management
Agency of the Year
Winner: Rizzello Creative
Highly commended: Teamspirit
Thought Leadership Work - Retail
Winner: the lang cat
Thought Leadership Work - Institutional
Winner: Fidelity International
Highly commended: T. Rowe Price
Open Innovation Award
Winner: Alphix Solutions
Highly commended: Impax Asset Management
Rising Star
Winner: Emma Harrison, Blackfinch Investments Ltd
Highly commended: Maelle Struillou, BlackRock
Highly commended: Stevie Powdrill, Charles Stanley
Marketer of the Year
Winner: Hannah Bryan, Aviva Investors
Marketing Leader of the Year
Winner: Rosie Guest, Apex Group
Highly commended: Matt Heaven, Charles Stanley
Outstanding Contribution Award
Winner: Linda Russheim