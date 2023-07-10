Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023

Ceremony in London on 7 July

Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions were delighted to honour the winners of the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023 at a special ceremony in London on 7 July.

The awards were open to global businesses and marketing agencies, while categories ranged from marketing & proposition development, thought leadership & content marketing, through to digital marketing.

There were a number of new categories this year including: Sales and Marketing Alignment, Best Response to Change, Diversity and Inclusion in Marketing, Agency of the Year and Rising Star of the Year.

Entries were judged by a panel of experts, drawn from across the investment industry. You can find out more about the panel here.

When choosing the winners, the judges were looking for award entries that inspired with unique content concepts, brand missions and ground-breaking strategies.

All campaigns had to clearly demonstrate their power in terms of impact, genuine return on investment and customer engagement.

In particular this year, the awards recognised the individuals, teams and leaders who have delivered outstanding campaigns amidst the challenging market conditions of 2022.

This year's winner of the Outstanding Contribution Award was Linda Russheim. The judges said: "Linda has shown a sustained commitment that has inspired broad sections of the industry not just to admiration, but to genuine and meaningful action. She has shown bravery and persistence, and in the judges' unanimous view, is the personification of what it means to make an outstanding contribution to the industry."

Winners of the Investment Marketing & Innovation Awards 2023

Best Blog

Winner: Momentum

Highly commended: Heptagon Capital 

 

Best Podcast

Winner: Fidelity International

Highly commended: NextGen Planners Podcast 

Highly commended: Schroders

 

Best Use of Video

Winner: TPT Retirement Solutions

Highly commended: Fidelity International 

 

Best Website

Winner: Liontrust

 

Best Response to Change 

Winner: Apex Group

 

Sales and Marketing Alignment Award 

Winner: PIMCO

Highly commended: Schroders

 

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year

Winner: Redington

 

Customer Marketing Event of the Year 

Winner: The Diversity Project 

 

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Winner: iShares by BlackRock

Highly commended: Bravura

Highly commended: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

 

Marketing Team of the Year 

Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management

Winner: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

 

Proposition Development

Winner: Charles Stanley

 

Campaign Innovation

Winner: The Association of British Insurers (ABI) and The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) (with Teamspirit)

Highly commended: Cushon

 

Diversity and Inclusion in Marketing 

Winner: Impax Asset Management 

Highly commended: JP Morgan Asset Management

 

Agency of the Year

Winner: Rizzello Creative

Highly commended: Teamspirit 

 

Thought Leadership Work - Retail

Winner: the lang cat

 

Thought Leadership Work - Institutional

Winner: Fidelity International

Highly commended: T. Rowe Price

 

Open Innovation Award

Winner: Alphix Solutions

Highly commended: Impax Asset Management 

 

Rising Star

Winner: Emma Harrison, Blackfinch Investments Ltd

Highly commended: Maelle Struillou, BlackRock

Highly commended: Stevie Powdrill, Charles Stanley 

 

Marketer of the Year 

Winner: Hannah Bryan, Aviva Investors

 

Marketing Leader of the Year 

Winner: Rosie Guest, Apex Group

Highly commended: Matt Heaven, Charles Stanley

 

Outstanding Contribution Award 

Winner: Linda Russheim

