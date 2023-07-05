Bank of England accused of ignoring inflationary 'red flags'

There were second rounds effect the Bank of England 'has chosen not to acknowledge quite early on'.

At a Treasury Select Committee hearing today (5 July), the panel of experts recognised forecasting was incredibly difficult, and there had been warning signs inflation was going to increase quite significantly that the BoE ignored.

Stephen King, senior economic adviser at HSBC, told the Committee the Bank had tried to argue inflation was going to be transitory, but there were second rounds effect it "has chosen not to acknowledge quite early on".

He argued there had been warnings last quarter of 2020 that there was the possibility of high inflation which were not recognised in the BoE's models.

King explained one of the warning signs was inflation surprising on the upside compared to weak economic activity in early 2021, which had not happened in over 30 years.

Other economic indicators at the time included an "incredibly powerful" growth in money supply in 2020, which he deemed off the scale compared to what had been previously seen, and something that should have been considered as a "red flag".

Sushil Wadhwani, a former member of the MPC, agreed with King's analysis, adding the BoE's forecasts were not consistent with money supply growth alongside the successful vaccine trials, which would have led to lockdowns ending and the normalisation of velocity of money.

He told the panel that during his time at the MPC, models were often cross-checked with other factors, and he believed the BoE forecasts did not take into considerations some of those warning signs at the time.

One of the criticisms of the BoE's models were that they were based on data from the last 30 years - since the introduction of inflation targeting - a period which was deemed "tranquil" by Charlie Bean, professor of economics at the London School of Economics.

He highlighted the models did not take into consideration the events of the 1970s and 1980s, which were probably more akin to the economic situation of the last few years.

Bean said there was some awareness of this within the central bank, but the BoE was "overly concentrated on the central view at this juncture".

Another parallel to the 1970s and 80s, said Nina Skero, CEO of the Centre for Economic and Business Research, was the tightness of the labour market in the second half of 2020.

Although she said there should be room for leniency for the stance the BoE tool in the first six months of 2020, its reluctance to consider views and calls warning of the potential of high inflation "were probably not correct".

Bean added that when there is uncertainty on the speed of transition mechanism, the impact of trade bargaining and a tight labour market, alternative views "would have added to the value of the bank's narrative".

In an evidence hearing last month, BoE economist Huw Pill said the central bank has taken into consideration the events of the 70s and 80s.

But according to Wadhwani, the central bank had still had not taken those factors into consideration "as late as November 2022" because "they were arguing that it would be highly misleading to do so".

He said it was "puzzling" to him how several former MPC members voiced their worries about inflation, but the same concern was not shared by existing committee members at the time.

Bean, however, said it was a "valuable step" that the central bank recognised mistakes were made in its forecasting, but added more efforts should be spent in understanding where forecasts have gone wrong.

More specifically, he said the review should focus on the formation process of the BoE's models rather than the end product itself, as he said the errors came from the development process, which in turn impacted the accuracy of the final model.