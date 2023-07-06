FCA tells asset managers to review liquidity management in funds

The FCA said that managing liquidity effectively was “vital” for asset managers.

The FCA said that managing liquidity effectively was "vital" for asset managers, allowing investors to withdraw funds "in line with their expectations and at an accurate price that reflects its value".

While some firms demonstrated "very high standards" in the regulator's review, there was a "wide disparity" in the quality of compliance with regulatory standards and depth of liquidity risk management expertise, it said.

"A minority of firms in the review had inadequate frameworks to manage liquidity risk," it added.

Property funds were not subject to the FCA's review, despite repeated instances over the years of fund managers have imposed redemption limits on some property funds.

While the building blocks and tools for effective liquidity management were usually in place at firms, the FCA found in its review, some "lacked coherence when viewed as a full process and were not always embedded into daily activities".

Many also attached "insufficient weight" to liquidity risk management in their governance oversight arrangements, as well as insufficient challenge and escalation, it said.

Furthermore, some approaches to liquidity stress testing were deemed "insufficient" by the FCA, using assumptions "that were not appropriately conservative".

"Firms typically had governance and organisational arrangements in place to meet large one-off redemptions but did not have sufficient arrangements in place to oversee cumulative or market-wide redemptions that could have a significant impact on a fund," it added.

It also found cases of "wide variations in the application of anti-dilution tools such as swing pricing, which could affect the price investors receive when redeeming".

Camille Blackburn, director of wholesale buy-side at the FCA, said: "We have seen examples in the market where liquidity risk has crystallised and the impact this can have on investors."

She said: "This review should serve as a warning to all asset managers that they need to get this right. We expect boards to discuss our findings and assure themselves that their firms are not amongst the minority with serious gaps in managing liquidity risk.

"It is vital the outliers take quick action. They risk regulatory intervention if they don't take this opportunity to address weaknesses."

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: "It is worth noting that at the same time the FCA is telling asset managers to manage liquidity risk, the regulator is also in the process of opening up Long Term Asset Funds investing in highly illiquid assets to retail investors."