Equities suffered the biggest outflows over the month at £662m, followed by £384m being pulled from mixed asset funds and £79m outflows from property strategies.

The outflows from equity funds in June were the largest since September 2022, according to Calastone. June 2023 also marked one of the ten worst months for equity outflows on the company's record.

UK equity funds suffered the biggest outflows in June of around £612m, marking the 25th consecutive month of net-selling, Calastone noted.

North American equity funds and equity income strategies also suffered significant losses at £542m and £324m, respectively, their worst month since September 2021.

Global equity funds, however, continued to attract new capital, alongside emerging markets, which have had strong inflows all year.

Investors have also pulled money from ESG funds in June after a bearish May, Calastone found, taking £369m from the sector - its worst month on record and only the third month in the last four years to record outflows. The selling was concentrated on North American and UK ESG funds.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said: "In the equity asset class, investors have increasingly focused their buying on global equity funds in recent years. Inflows of £50bn since 2015 have been funded by sales of UK, European and income funds in particular, as well as newly saved capital.

"Alongside a structural investor preference for global funds, from time-to-time different regions come into favour. Emerging markets funds are having just such a moment. They have enjoyed their best six-month run of inflows on record (£1.6bn) as investors leap on relatively low valuations, on the benefits to emerging markets of a weakening US dollar and of the impending turn in the credit cycle.

"As part of the emerging market story, China's economic recovery from zero-Covid may have disappointed everyone so far, but investors are hoping the government will step in with renewed stimulus to spur the economy back to life."

Fixed income and money market

The winners for June 2023 were fixed income and money market funds , with £880m and £503m of inflows, respectively.

Calastone found June was the second best month on record for fixed income and money market strategies after March 2020.

The trend has been an ongoing one, the global funds network noted, with a total of £3.6bn being pulled from equity funds over the last 12 months, while investors injected £7.3bn into fixed income strategies over the period, and £2.4bn into money market funds.

Glyn added: "Fixed income funds and their money market cousins have not looked so attractive since before the global financial crisis. At the same time, recession fears are stalking equity and property markets - investors are nervous.

"The result is a flight to safety. Money markets currently enable investors to earn an income of 5% or more at very low risk, while fixed income funds, which invest in longer-dated bonds than money market ones, offer the chance to lock into the highest yields in years. They now offer both income today and the prospect of capital gains when the credit cycle turns and market interest rates fall back."