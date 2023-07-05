Cadarn Capital launches with trio of trust partners

Partners oversee £10.4bn combined AUM

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Independent distribution and investor relations firm Cadarn Capital has officially launched with three investment trusts as its initial partners.

Led by David Harris, Cadarn Capital will assist the funds in diversifying their investor bases, utilising "effective marketing, clear messaging and distribution".

Pershing Square Holdings, RTW Biotech Opportunities and CVC Income & Growth have partnered with the firm, representing a combined AUM of £10.4bn.

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

Alongside Harris, the companies will benefit from the experience of Simon White, former co-head of investment trusts at BlackRock, Charles Cade, former head of investment companies research at Numis Securities, Amul Pandya, former head of business development at Ocean Dial Asset Management, and Ben Lundie, former head of vantage platform at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Harris said the listed fund sector was undergoing a "major regime change driven by investment management consolidation and a change in investor behaviour, [which] requires strong, imaginative and bold action".

He added: "Cadarn Capital has started life strongly and we are delighted to have partnered with three differentiated listed funds with combined assets of £10.4bn.

"Effective marketing, clear messaging, and distribution have never been more important. Our key focus is to broaden and diversify the investor bases of our fund partners.

"This is the first step in the Cadarn journey, and we look forward to working with other fund partners in the near future."

