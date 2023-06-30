BNP Paribas AM to liquidate suspended Russia fund

The fund has been suspended since 1 March 2022, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on the country making the disposal and valuation of much of the fund's assets "impracticable".

In a shareholder letter seen by Investment Week, BNP Paribas AM said the liquidation value would be calculated based on the liquid portion of the portfolio as 4 July, adding that "no positive future perspectives… can be foreseen at this stage".

As of 28 February 2022, 26.4% of the fund's assets were illiquid, the letter said. The fund had €25.5m in assets under management when it was suspended, according to data from Morningstar.

Liquidation costs will be borne by the asset manager, with shareholders to be paid on 6 July.

"Additional liquidation proceeds may be paid in the future if and when the illiquid portion of the sub-fund's assets can be sold," the firm added.