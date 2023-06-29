HANetf unveils Future of Defence ETF

Focus on NATO

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The ETF, which will be launching on 4 July, will track the EQM Future of Defence index
Image:

The ETF, which will be launching on 4 July, will track the EQM Future of Defence index

HANetf is set to launch its Future of Defence UCITS ETF, offering investors access to firms generating revenues from NATO and NATO ally military and cyber spending.

The ETF, which will launch on 4 July, will track the EQM Future of Defence index, with HANetf touting the opportunities that have arisen following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Firms in the ETF must derive more than 50% of their revenues from the manufacture and development of military aircraft and defence equipment, or have business operations in cyber security contracted with a NATO member or NATO ally.

The maximum exposure by country is 50%, a measure which aims to provide a more diversified global exposure. 

HANetf slashes fees on solar and clean energy ETFs

While traditional military spending has begun to rise as NATO countries aim to hit the 2% of GDP target for defence spending, HANetf also emphasised the importance of cybersecurity, with the ETF bringing both together.

A recent survey from HANetf found that 78% of wealth managers said geopolitics had become more important when engaging in fund selection over the past year.

The ETF will list on the London Stock Exchange and Deustche Börse XETRA, and will list on Borsa Italiana later next month.

Hector McNeil, founder and co-CEO of HANetf, said the ETF was "unique" as other defence related funds "tend to be industrials heavy and not focused on NATO and its allies".

He added: "Whether it is the ongoing war in Ukraine or the growing risk of conflict over Taiwan or the South China Sea, it is clear the world is becoming a riskier place.

"After years of underspending, NATO members in Europe are finally taking their share of defence spending seriously. Poland, for example, is now aiming to spend 4% of its GDP on defence and potentially build the largest land army in Europe.

"But it is not just spending on tanks and missiles. Cyberspace is now a new domain of warfare, which it has clearly been since both the 2014 and 2022 Russian invasions of Ukraine, which saw the latter relentlessly targeted by state-sponsored cyber-attacks."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Algebris Investments launches sustainable bond fund

BoE governor Bailey: Rates will likely stay higher for longer

More on ETFs

iShares stated copper miners stand to benefit from the net zero transition, given the metal’s key role in electrification across renewable energy, electric vehicles and infrastructure buildout.
ETFs

BlackRock unveils copper mining ETF

Capitalise off energy transition

Laura Miller
clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
'There is good potential for price appreciation if fallen angels rebound.'
ETFs

Tabula IM launches Global High Yield Fallen Angels ETF

Article 9 fund

Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 June 2023 • 2 min read
Year-to-date, 2023 was a record year for allocations to fixed income ETF strategies at €27bn, Amundi said.
ETFs

Global ETF flows remain steady in May

€42.1bn in inflows

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 21 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CEO Nick Ring to retire after 34-year career

29 June 2023 • 2 min read
02

FCA unveils final rules to extend LTAF distribution to retail investors

29 June 2023 • 3 min read
03

Crispin Odey faces first civil claim following sexual misconduct allegations - reports

29 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Bank of England's Dhingra: 'Promising signs' for drop in UK inflation - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Entire RICS standards and regulation board quits en masse

29 June 2023 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot