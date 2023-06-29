Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure set to temporarily halve dividend

The correction comes as a result of “certain operational issues”, including the recent tornado that temporarily ceased operations at Texas wind farm Whirlwind.

In a stock market announcement today (29 June), the trust revealed it expects net cash flows to be "meaningfully lower" than currently forecast for quarters ending 30 June 2023 and 30 September 2023.

The company explained the correction came as a result of "certain operational issues", including the recent tornado that temporarily ceased operations at Texas wind farm Whirlwind, "corrective maintenance interruptions" at solar farms and one-time costs.

The trust is engaged with Whirlwind's offtaker and interconnection provider to return the wind farm to operation, while also communicating with the farm's operations manager to improve asset performance, according to the statement.

As a result of the reduced cash flow, the board expects to declare a reduced dividend of not less than 0.70 cents per share for the quarter ending 30 June 2023, arguing a temporary reduction is "prudent". This is a 50% reduction from the quarterly dividend paid at the end of February 2023 of 1.4 cents per share.

The trust anticipates a return to cash flow forecast level by the end of the calendar year.