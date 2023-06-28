CAB Payments sets sights on £850m London IPO

FCA approval

The firm is expected to float on 6 July 2023
The firm is expected to float on 6 July 2023

The market capitalisation of CAB Payments has been set at £851.4m ahead of its IPO in London next month, the firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday (27 June).

The company explained the price for its listing was set at £3.35 per share, with the issued share capital at admission expected to comprise 254,143,218 shares and the maximum number of shares part of the listing being up to 99,447,347.

Its plans to float on the London Stock Exchange were confirmed on 15 June.

CAB Payments to list on London Stock Exchange

CAB Payments has also received approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority on its IPO prospectus, it said in a separate filing yesterday.

The IPO is expected to take place on 6 July, with the free float of the company expected to be at least 40% - including a potential over-allotment option, which will comprise shares representing up to 15% of the IPO shares.

The listing will include a secondary sell down of existing ordinary shares by Merlin Midco and certain other existing shareholders, CAB said, and added there will be no primarily element to the offer.

Shares will be made available to institutional investors outside the US and intermediaries in the UK.

Bhairav Trivedi, CEO of CAB Payments, said: "I am delighted to announce to the market a compelling offer price. CAB Payments has a differentiated business model with an attractive economic profile marked by profitability, cash generation and strong margins, and it benefits from structural growth drivers.

"We have been pleased with the investor engagement so far and are excited to continue to meet the institutional and retail investment community over the next week." 

