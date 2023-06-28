Morningstar: Money market funds dominate inflows in May

£2.3bn in inflows

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Meanwhile, property funds saw £124m of outflows, alternatives lost £190m and equities received £877m of outflows
Image:

Meanwhile, property funds saw £124m of outflows, alternatives lost £190m and equities received £877m of outflows

Money market funds dominated inflows throughout May, while most other categories lost money, according to data from Morningstar.

Inflows into UK funds throughout May totalled £1.1bn, but money market funds alone received £2.3bn in inflows, the data provider revealed.

Fixed income was another winner for the month, gaining £314m, bringing total inflows for the sector in 2023 to £2.3bn, the largest of any category this year.

Meanwhile, property funds saw £124m of outflows, alternatives lost £190m and equities received £877m of redemptions. Other than in November 2022, equities have seen large outflows in every month over the last year.

Michael Field, Europe market strategist at Morningstar, explained "people have been probably overly invested in equities for quite a number of years now", meaning that as other asset classes have become more appealing, investors are flocking away from the sector.

"Inflation is also super high, and interest rates going up is going to negatively impact businesses and corporate profits as a result, and the ability to pay dividends," he added.

"Suddenly, that picture looks a lot better in terms of safety and income investing in bonds instead."

Within Morningstar categories, GBP Money Market - Short Term was the best performing, gaining almost £2bn throughout the month. Morningstar said this was largely due to Federated Hermes S-T Sterling Prime's £1.3bn inflows throughout the month.

Despite poor equity inflows overall, Global Large-Cap Blend Equity and US Large-Cap Blend Equity were the second and third best performers throughout the month, gaining £872m and £441m, respectively.

Meanwhile, UK equities saw massive outflows, with the Large-Cap category now having lost over £5bn since the beginning of the year.

Sustainable funds lost £557m throughout May, while non-sustainable funds experienced £1.7bn in inflows. BlackRock, abrdn, Vanguard, and Schroders all gained new money, while Royal London, Fidelity, Baillie Gifford, and Columbia Threadneedle had net outflows.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bank of England's Dhingra: 'Promising signs' for drop in UK inflation - reports

HSBC to offer Capital Group Global Corporate Bond to clients

More on UK

REALTAF has been created under the belief that real estate assets incorporating sustainability considerations will outperform those that do not adequately price-in material risks from sustainability-related obsolescence.
UK

Aviva Investors launches £1.5bn property LTAF

Managed by Tim Russell

Laura Miller
clock 02 May 2023 • 2 min read
Jonathan Moyes, head of investment research at the Wealth Club, said “ we understand why there is a growing chorus of commentators calling for a pause here”.
UK

Higher inflation forces BoE to pursue rate rise in face of banking crisis

Followed Fed with 25bps hike

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 March 2023 • 4 min read
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport revealed its plans for the unclaimed £800m as part of its Dormant Assets Scheme (DAS), the Financial Times reports.
UK

Dormant funds worth £800m to be raided for community projects - reports

Set for community groups in England

Laura Miller
clock 07 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

UBS prepares to axe more than half of Credit Suisse workforce - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2023

27 June 2023 • 8 min read
03

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Bank of England's Dhingra: 'Promising signs' for drop in UK inflation - reports

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Robert Higginbotham retires from T. Rowe Price

28 June 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot