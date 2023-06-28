Meanwhile, property funds saw £124m of outflows, alternatives lost £190m and equities received £877m of outflows

Inflows into UK funds throughout May totalled £1.1bn, but money market funds alone received £2.3bn in inflows, the data provider revealed.

Fixed income was another winner for the month, gaining £314m, bringing total inflows for the sector in 2023 to £2.3bn, the largest of any category this year.

Meanwhile, property funds saw £124m of outflows, alternatives lost £190m and equities received £877m of redemptions. Other than in November 2022, equities have seen large outflows in every month over the last year.

Michael Field, Europe market strategist at Morningstar, explained "people have been probably overly invested in equities for quite a number of years now", meaning that as other asset classes have become more appealing, investors are flocking away from the sector.

"Inflation is also super high, and interest rates going up is going to negatively impact businesses and corporate profits as a result, and the ability to pay dividends," he added.

"Suddenly, that picture looks a lot better in terms of safety and income investing in bonds instead."

Within Morningstar categories, GBP Money Market - Short Term was the best performing, gaining almost £2bn throughout the month. Morningstar said this was largely due to Federated Hermes S-T Sterling Prime's £1.3bn inflows throughout the month.

Despite poor equity inflows overall, Global Large-Cap Blend Equity and US Large-Cap Blend Equity were the second and third best performers throughout the month, gaining £872m and £441m, respectively.

Meanwhile, UK equities saw massive outflows, with the Large-Cap category now having lost over £5bn since the beginning of the year.

Sustainable funds lost £557m throughout May, while non-sustainable funds experienced £1.7bn in inflows. BlackRock, abrdn, Vanguard, and Schroders all gained new money, while Royal London, Fidelity, Baillie Gifford, and Columbia Threadneedle had net outflows.