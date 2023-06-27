Goehring & Rozencwajg launches natural resources fund

The fund will invest in equity and equity-related securities, including small, mid, and large-cap companies.

The Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources fund is targeted at non-US investors, and will mimic the Goehring & Rozencwajg Mutual fund, investing predominantly in securities of natural resources companies.

The fund currently holds approximately $45m in assets under management, with a target of $200m by the end of 2023. Typically, it will invest in equity and equity-related securities, including small, mid and large-cap companies.

According to the managers, the strategy should be popular among investors looking for inflation protection, as it is highly correlated to commodity prices and does not overlap with major equity index funds.

Current investors in the fund include non-US family offices, private wealth managers, and investment professionals. There are plans to expand the offering to retail investors in the future.

The fund is launched in partnership with FundRock, part of the Apex Group, which will oversee the management, global distribution, and fund administration. Apex Group subsidiary European Development Bank will serve as the fund depository.

Leigh Goehring, managing partner of Goehring & Rozencwajg, said: "We appreciate that our research has increasingly generated interest from a high number of international investors. Now, these investors have the opportunity to align their investments with our highly detailed insights to pursue their financial goals."

Fellow managing partner Adam Rozencwajg said the firm has seen "significant interest abroad" from chief investment officers, and other investment professionals.

He added: "This fund allows this growing pool of global institutional professionals to invest with us and take advantage of the opportunities we find in the commodities markets."