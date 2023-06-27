Goehring & Rozencwajg launches natural resources fund

Correlated to commodity prices

clock • 1 min read
The fund will invest in equity and equity-related securities, including small, mid, and large-cap companies.
Image:

The fund will invest in equity and equity-related securities, including small, mid, and large-cap companies.

Goehring & Rozencwajg, an investment firm focused exclusively on contrarian natural resource investment, has launched its first UCITS fund.

The Goehring & Rozencwajg Resources fund is targeted at non-US investors, and will mimic the Goehring & Rozencwajg Mutual fund, investing predominantly in securities of natural resources companies. 

The fund currently holds approximately $45m in assets under management, with a target of $200m by the end of 2023. Typically, it will invest in equity and equity-related securities,  including small, mid and large-cap companies.

SIF 2022: Natural History Museum director makes sustainable investment biodiversity plea

According to the managers, the strategy should be popular among investors looking for inflation protection, as it is highly correlated to commodity prices and does not overlap with major equity index funds.

Current investors in the fund include non-US family offices, private wealth managers, and investment professionals. There are plans to expand the offering to retail investors in the future.  

The fund is launched in partnership with FundRock, part of the Apex Group, which will oversee the management, global distribution, and fund administration. Apex Group subsidiary European Development Bank will serve as the fund depository. 

Lombard Odier IM hires chief nature officer

Leigh Goehring, managing partner of Goehring & Rozencwajg, said: "We appreciate that our research has increasingly generated interest from a high number of  international investors. Now, these investors have the opportunity to align their investments with our highly detailed insights to pursue their financial goals." 

Fellow managing partner Adam Rozencwajg said the firm has seen "significant interest abroad" from chief investment officers, and other investment professionals.

He added: "This fund allows this growing pool of  global institutional professionals to invest with us and take advantage of the opportunities we find in the  commodities markets." 

Related Topics

More on Funds

Crispin Odey managed the firm’s flagship hedge fund until he was removed from the partnership, with Freddie Neave taking over from him | PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Funds

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Investor concentration and liquidity profile

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: Finding the most investable fallen angel bonds in high yield
Funds

Industry Voice: Finding the most investable fallen angel bonds in high yield

Ashton Parker, Senior Portfolio Manager & Head of Credit Research, Lombard Odier Investment Managers
clock 19 June 2023 • 9 min read
In the letter, Jupiter said that since the fund launched in 2018 it had “steadily reduced in size” and “we expect this trend to continue”.
Funds

Jupiter closes absolute return fund due to 'dwindling demand'

Jupiter Merlin Real Return

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Calastone teams up with Schroders on tokenised investment vehicle project

26 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink drops use of term 'ESG'

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
04

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Titan Wealth acquires Square Mile

27 June 2023 • 2 min read
06

AJ Bell's Alena Kosava departs

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot