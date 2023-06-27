Federated Hermes snaps up former AXA IM specialist for sustainable investment director

Sian Long

Long joins from AXA Investment Managers where she was a senior equity investment specialist.
Federated Hermes has hired Sian Long as investment director for its impact and sustainable equity strategies, to meet increased client demand for responsible focused investments.

Prior to joining Federated Hermes, Long worked for AXA Investment Managers where she was a senior equity investment specialist and from 2019 to 2021, she was associate investment director at Schroders, covering global equity sustainable growth and global equity climate change strategies.

In her new role, Long will be a client-facing representative for the Federated Hermes Sustainable Global Equity, Impact Opportunities, SDG Engagement and Biodiversity funds, reporting into James Cook, head of investment specialists.

Federated Hermes unveils short-term euro prime fund

She will work with external client stakeholders, and with the investment team to maintain close management of portfolios. 

Long has 15 years investment experience and a significant track record of presenting and delivering long-term asset growth in impact and sustainable equity strategies across institutional and wholesale clients.

Cook said: "Federated Hermes has a long track record of success in the impact and sustainable investing spaces and Sian's appointment reinforces our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class responsible investment solutions.

"We have seen a significant acceleration towards sustainable and impact investing in the last year, with many clients re-evaluating their long-term objectives in response to the transition to a more sustainable global economy."

He added: "This is demonstrated by the strong levels of flows across our impact and sustainable equity strategies over the past year."

