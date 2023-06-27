Tabula IM launches Global High Yield Fallen Angels ETF

Article 9 fund

clock • 2 min read
'There is good potential for price appreciation if fallen angels rebound.'
Image:

'There is good potential for price appreciation if fallen angels rebound.'

Tabula Investment Management has launched the Global High Yield Fallen Angels ETF, the firm's third Article 9 Paris-aligned tracker fund.

Tabula said the fund had $50m of assets with seed investment from a large Nordic institution, which was not named.

The fund is designed to maximise the potential returns from what it describes as 'fallen angels', which are bonds that have been downgraded from investment grade, while aligning with climate change objectives.

Tabula launches first Gulf Cooperation Council Government Bond ETF

Stefan Garcia, CCO at Tabula IM, noted the investment manager's assets in Article 8 and 9 funds have grown to 80% of its ETF AUM.

"This launch highlights our market-leading expertise in sustainability-related exposures and Paris-aligned solutions for institutional investors," he added.

Michael Lytle, Tabula CEO, said the targeted assets offer "higher credit quality" with the potential to return to investment grade over time, when compared to the broader high-yield universe.

He said: "Many fallen angels enter the high-yield universe with a BB rating and don't slip below that level. S&P's long-term average global default rate is 0.59% for BB, compared to 25.7% for CCC and below, so the default rate for fallen angel exposure is likely to be significantly lower than for broad high yield exposure."

Tabula CIO Jason Smith added: "In addition to their lower default risk, many fallen angels are also well positioned for upgrades. Fallen angels tend to be large, well-established names.

"Their business models and financing strategies are built around investment grade borrowing rates, so their management has a strong incentive to address the issues that triggered the downgrade. Obviously, there is good potential for price appreciation if they rebound."

Total exchange ratio for the USD share class will be set at 0.5% and 0.55% for currency-hedged share classes.

The Global High Yield Fallen Angels ETF has been listed on the London Stock Exchange, and Tabula said an SEK-hedged class will be offered on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) as well.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

Odey AM suspends OEI MAC Inc fund

More on ETFs

iShares stated copper miners stand to benefit from the net zero transition, given the metal’s key role in electrification across renewable energy, electric vehicles and infrastructure buildout.
ETFs

BlackRock unveils copper mining ETF

Capitalise off energy transition

Laura Miller
clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
Year-to-date, 2023 was a record year for allocations to fixed income ETF strategies at €27bn, Amundi said.
ETFs

Global ETF flows remain steady in May

€42.1bn in inflows

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 21 June 2023 • 1 min read
According to data from ETF Global Insight, ETFs have seen 48 consecutive months of global net inflows, gaining $75.1bn in May alone.
ETFs

Deep Dive: ETFs in 'early stages of growth' as assets exceed $10trn

ESG a dominant theme

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 16 June 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2023

27 June 2023 • 8 min read
02

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink drops use of term 'ESG'

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Titan Wealth acquires Square Mile

27 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Odey AM in 'advanced talks' to transfer European funds to SW Mitchell Capital

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Odey AM suspends OEI MAC Inc fund

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot