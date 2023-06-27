Titan Wealth acquires Square Mile

According to a statement from Titan, all staff, including its 21 research analysts, will be retained from Square Mile and the firm will continue to operate under its own brand.

Square Mile's senior team, including CEO Richard Romer-Lee, will become joint head of Titan's investment management division.

He will be joined by Square Mile's CIO Mark Harries, COO Lisa Juniper, strategic relationships director Jock Glover and research and consulting director Diane Earnshaw.

Commercial director Steve Kenny left the firm in March of this year.

Square Mile was founded in 2014, and Titan said its "broad industry relationships across the financial advice and asset management sectors" would benefit the firm, along with allowing it to "further expand its competitive, low-cost MPS proposition".

The acquisition will bring Titan's AUM to £12bn and is part of an acquisition spree from the firm, which last month acquired Ravenscroft's investment management business.

Andrew Fearon, joint CEO and head of M&A at Titan, said: "Square Mile is a highly reputable business whose products and services integrate and align seamlessly with Titan's.

"This latest acquisition further bolsters our aim to bring high-quality execution and administration to the asset and wealth management sector through our client to custody solutions and services."

Romer-Lee added that the acquisition represented "a very exciting opportunity for our clients, the business and our team".

"The backing of Titan Wealth will help us strengthen and broaden our clients offerings, supports Square Mile's long-term growth aspirations and opens new professional avenues for our staff within the broader group," he said.

"Moreover, Titan Wealth and Square Mile have a close cultural fit with a client-centric approach and a focus on delivering superior customer outcomes and we are confident that this development will bring significant benefits to all."