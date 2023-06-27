Titan Wealth acquires Square Mile

£2.6bn in MPS AUM

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Richard Romer-Lee (pictured), CEO of Square Mile
Image:

Richard Romer-Lee (pictured), CEO of Square Mile

Titan Wealth has entered a deal to acquire Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research and the firm’s £2.6bn in model portfolio services assets under management, subject to regulatory approval.

According to a statement from Titan, all staff, including its 21 research analysts, will be retained from Square Mile and the firm will continue to operate under its own brand.

Square Mile's senior team, including CEO Richard Romer-Lee, will become joint head of Titan's investment management division.

He will be joined by Square Mile's CIO Mark Harries, COO Lisa Juniper, strategic relationships director Jock Glover and research and consulting director Diane Earnshaw.

Commercial director Steve Kenny left the firm in March of this year.

Square Mile was founded in 2014, and Titan said its "broad industry relationships across the financial advice and asset management sectors" would benefit the firm, along with allowing it to "further expand its competitive, low-cost MPS proposition".

The acquisition will bring Titan's AUM to £12bn and is part of an acquisition spree from the firm, which last month acquired Ravenscroft's investment management business.

Andrew Fearon, joint CEO and head of M&A at Titan, said: "Square Mile is a highly reputable business whose products and services integrate and align seamlessly with Titan's.

"This latest acquisition further bolsters our aim to bring high-quality execution and administration to the asset and wealth management sector through our client to custody solutions and services."

Romer-Lee added that the acquisition represented "a very exciting opportunity for our clients, the business and our team".

"The backing of Titan Wealth will help us strengthen and broaden our clients offerings, supports Square Mile's long-term growth aspirations and opens new professional avenues for our staff within the broader group," he said.

"Moreover, Titan Wealth and Square Mile have a close cultural fit with a client-centric approach and a focus on delivering superior customer outcomes and we are confident that this development will bring significant benefits to all." 

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Global economy at 'critical juncture' in fight against inflation

Polar Capital profits sink as AUM falls 13%

More on Companies

Gavin Rochussen (pictured), CEO of Polar Capital
Companies

Polar Capital profits sink as AUM falls 13%

Core operating profits down 31%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 June 2023 • 1 min read
Andrea Rossi (pictured) is CEO of M&G
Companies

M&G eyes European distribution partners to boost PruFund - reports

France and Germany targeted

Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 June 2023 • 1 min read
Deal is expected to complete either in late Q3 or in Q4 2023.
Companies

Rathbones shareholders give green light to Investec W&I merger

Results of AGM

Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 June 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

AJ Bell's Alena Kosava departs

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023 - on the night gallery

26 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Calastone teams up with Schroders on tokenised investment vehicle project

26 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink drops use of term 'ESG'

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

27 June 2023 • 1 min read
06

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2023

23 June 2023 • 5 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot