Close Brothers AM poaches investment director from Investec Wealth

The incoming director previously specialised in taxable portfolios, ISAs, self-invested pension plans, family trusts and inheritance tax planning wrappers, catering to private individuals and their families.

Vertue will manage a broad range of portfolios for high net worth clients and will be based in the firm's London office.

Close Brothers Asset Management poaches from Investec W&I for senior role

The incoming director previously specialised in taxable portfolios, ISAs, self-invested pension plans, family trusts and inheritance tax planning wrappers, catering to private individuals and their families.

Giles Marshall, head of bespoke at CBAM, said: "Marcus brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our London team.

"With a long-term track record working with high-net worth individuals and their families, we're thrilled to have him on board."