Close Brothers AM poaches investment director from Investec Wealth

Marcus Vertue

clock • 1 min read
Close Brothers Asset Management has hired Marcus Vertue as senior investment director, joining from Investec Wealth & Investment.

Vertue will manage a broad range of portfolios for high net worth clients and will be based in the firm's London office.

The incoming director previously specialised in taxable portfolios, ISAs, self-invested pension plans, family trusts and inheritance tax planning wrappers, catering to private individuals and their families. 

Giles Marshall, head of bespoke at CBAM, said: "Marcus brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our London team. 

"With a long-term track record working with high-net worth individuals and their families, we're thrilled to have him on board."

