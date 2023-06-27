Now in their 17th year, these awards are intended to honour fund providers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.

We will celebrate the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards at a special ceremony in London on 21 September 2023.

Categories

This year we were pleased to announce a number of new categories including Best Sustainable Investment Consultancy, which was open to consultancies, PR and marketing firms, law firms and compliance firms supporting the sustainable investment industry in the UK.

Other new categories included Newcomer Funds, open to sustainable funds with between a one-year and three-year track record as at 31 January 2023, as well as categories for new launches over the past year.

We also welcomed entries for the Best Sustainable Investment Engagement Initiative and the Excellence in ESG Integration in Investment Management category.

Our categories for individuals included new awards for Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/Fund Selector.

Finally, we will once again be honouring our Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year and celebrating the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry.

For more details on the categories and criteria, click here.

Methodology

Groups and individuals were only considered if they submitted an entry for these awards.

The entries were judged by a panel of sustainable investment experts from across the industry who helped decide the shortlists and selected the final winners. You can meet the panel here.

For the fund categories, the judges considered factors including: strength of the sustainable team; meeting the fund's sustainable objectives; excellence in sustainable investing within the investment process; performance record; strong engagement record; effective client communication; wider fund impact; and key developments on the strategy in the past year.

For the other categories, entrants had to provide examples of innovation, original thinking, inspiring leadership or wider industry impact in this area, especially over the past year.

For more information on the awards and how to join us for the awards ceremony, visit the website here.

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the 2023 Shortlist!

Sustainable Investment Industry Categories

Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper

AllianceBernstein - Carbon Handprints: A New Approach to Climate-Focused Equity Investing

Asper Investment Management - Funding the energy transition's hardware revolutionaries

Asper Investment Management - Why current carbon reporting standards fail to incentivize additional renewable energy development

Aviva Investors - AIQ: The Macro Stewardship Edition

Daramus & Ram, Fulcrum Asset Management (2022) - The Tracking Error Error

EdenTree Investment Management - Investing Responsibly in Care

Lombard Odier Investment Managers - Investing in the currency of decarbonisation

Morningstar Sustainalytics - The Impact of Cyberattacks on Stock Prices

Preqin - ESG in Alternatives 2022: The Transparency Tipping Point

Waverton Investment Management - Misalignments and Climate Duration

Best Sustainable Investment Research Team

EdenTree Investment Management

EQ Investors

Lombard Odier Sustainable Research Teams, Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Mirova's Sustainability Research Team

Net Purpose

Nordea Asset Management - Responsible Investments Team

Planet Tracker

Preqin

RBC Brewin Dolphin

Best Sustainable Investment Research & Ratings Provider



Clarity AI

Impact Cubed

Integrum ESG

Morningstar Sustainalytics

Net Purpose

Preqin

Util

Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative

BNY Mellon Investment Management - Inspiring Girls and The Pathway to Inclusive Investment

European Leveraged Finance Association - ELFA CLO ESG Questionnaire

Fidelity International - 'Trade Offs'

Foresight Group LLP - Partnership with the Eden Project on biodiversity loss

JP Morgan Asset Management - Educational series on sustainability regulations

NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF) - Natural Capital Educational Series

Nordea Asset Management - ESG learning center

Themis supported by AllianceBernstein, the UK Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Unseen and RedCompass Labs RedFlag Accelerator - Anti-Slavery Digital Learning for the Financial Services Industry

White Marble Consulting - US Responsible Investing Marketing Certificate



Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/ DFM Group

EQ Investors

FE Fundinfo

Holden & Partners

LGT Wealth Management

Rathbone Greenbank Investments

Tribe Impact Capital

Whitechurch Securities Ltd



Best Sustainable Investment Technology and Support Services Provider

FE Fundinfo

GaiaLens

London Stock Exchange

Morningstar Sustainalytics

Best Sustainable Investment Consultancy

bfinance

Chronos Sustainability

PwC

Redington

White Marble Consulting



Best Sustainable Investment Engagement Initiative

Cardano - Sustainable Investment Strategy

CCLA Investment Management - Corporate Mental Health Benchmarks: UK and Global

EdenTree Investment Management - The condition of our rivers. A thematic engagement.

MSIM's International Equity Team - Racial and Ethnic Diversity in Clinical Trials

Nordea Asset Management - Methane collaborative engagement

Rathbone Greenbank Investments - Investor Coalition on Food Policy

Sarasin & Partners - Paris-aligned accounting: engaging for change

Schroders - Global Climate Engagement Programme

Waverton Investment Management - Engagement with Vulcan Materials.

Excellence in ESG Integration in Investment Management

Cardano

Fidelity International

Nordea Asset Management

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)

Schroders

T. Rowe Price

Waverton Investment Management

Sustainable Investment Fund Categories

Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund

AB Sustainable Global Thematic Equity Fund

Aegon Global Sustainable Equity Fund

Ecofin Energy Transition UCITS

Franklin Templeton Investment Funds (FTIF) - Templeton Global Climate Change Fund

Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund

Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Fund Nordea 1 - Global Stars Equity Fund

Pictet-Global Environmental Opportunities Fund

Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability Fund

Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund



Aegon Ethical Equity Fund

Montanaro UK Income Fund

Scottish Widows Environmental Fund

Best Sustainable European Equity Fund

Carmignac Portfolio Grande Europe Fund

EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable European Equity Fund

Heptagon European Focus Equity Fund

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Fund

Nordea 1 - European Stars Equity Fund

Pictet - Quest Europe Sustainable Equities Fund



Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund

Allianz Global Investors Emerging Markets SRI Bond Fund

Carmignac Portfolio Emergents Fund

Driehaus Emerging Markets Sustainable Equity Fund

Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Equity Fund

Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund

Storebrand Emerging Markets Plus Fund

Wellington Emerging Market Development Fund

Best Sustainable Specialist Fund

AB Sustainable US Thematic Equity Fund

Guinness Sustainable Energy Fund

Pictet - Water Fund

Vontobel Fund - Sustainable Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond

Best Sustainable Bond Fund

EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable Short-Dated Bond Fund

Federated Hermes SDG High Yield Credit Fund

Mirova Global Green Bond Fund

Pictet - Global Sustainable Credit Fund

PIMCO GIS Emerging Markets Bond ESG Fund

Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund

Robeco Global Credits

Vontobel Fund - TwentyFour Sustainable Short Term Bond Income

Wellington Global Impact Bond Fund

Best Impact Fund

FP WHEB Sustainability Fund

M&G Positive Impact Fund

Montanaro Better World Fund

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Wellington Global Impact Fund

Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund

M&G Sustainable Multi Asset Fund

Schroder International Selection Fund Sustainable Future Trends Fund

Snowball Impact Investments Fund

Quilter Cheviot Climate Assets Balanced Fund



Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund

Ecofin Energy Transition UCITS

Franklin Templeton Investment Funds (FTIF) - Templeton Global Climate Change Fund

GMO Climate Change Investment Fund

Nordea 1 - Global Climate and Environment Fund

Osmosis Resource Efficient Core Equity Fund

Pictet-Global Environmental Opportunities Fund

Schroder International Selection Fund Global Energy Transition

Vontobel Fund - Clean Technology

Best Sustainable Investment ETF

Franklin Euro Green Bond UCITS ETF

L&G Clean Water UCITS ETF

OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF

Xtrackers II EUR Corporate Bond SRI PAB UCITS ETF



Best Sustainable Alternative Assets Fund

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc

JLEN Environmental Assets Group

Trium ESG Emissions Improvers Fund

Sustainable Investment Newcomer Categories

Best Newcomer Sustainable ETF - NEW

L&G Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF

Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF

Xtrackers EUR Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF

Best Newcomer Sustainable Fund - NEW

BlueBay Impact-Aligned Bond Fund

GAM Sustainable Climate Bond Fund

Qblue Global Sustainable Leaders Fund

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Euro Impact Bond Fund

Schroder Global Sustainable Value Equity Fund

The Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust

TT Environmental Solutions Fund

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc

Vontobel Fund II - Global Impact Equity Fund

Sustainable Investment Fund Launch Categories

Best Sustainable Fund Launch

AXA IM Global Health Fund

EdenTree Green Infrastructure Fund

HSBC GIF Global Equity Circular Economy Fund

LO Funds - New Food Systems

M&G UK Sustain Paris Aligned Fund

Ninety One Global Sustainable Equity Fund

Nordea 1 - Global Climate Engagement Fund

R&M Global Sustainable Opportunities Fund

RobecoSAM Biodiversity Equities

Schroder Sustainable Bond Fund



Best Sustainable ETF Launch

HSBC World ESG Biodiversity Screened Equity UCITS ETF

L&G Paris Aligned ESG Exclusions UCITS ETFs

The Global X Hydrogen UCITS ETF

VanEck Circular Economy UCITS ETF

Xtrackers MSCI Global SDGs UCITS ETF

Sustainable Investment Group Awards

Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)

CCLA Investment Management

Ecofin

EdenTree Investment Management

Foresight Group LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Gresham House plc

Montanaro Asset Management

Octopus Energy Generation

Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM £50bn or above)

Aegon Asset Management

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Federated Hermes Limited

Lombard Odier Investment Managers

Pictet Asset Management

Robeco

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)

Schroders

Storebrand Asset Management

Wellington Management

Best Sustainable Investment ETF Provider of the Year

Global X ETFs

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

UBS Asset Management

VanEck

Sustainable Investment Individual Awards

Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year

Alexandra Sentuc, J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Divya Deepankar, Jupiter Asset Management

Jessica Henry, Man Group

Kai Johns, Rathbone Greenbank Investments

Kimberley Pavier, Janus Henderson Investors

Louisiana Salge, EQ Investors

Margot Smith, Octopus Energy Generation

Dr Martin Buttle, CCLA Investment Management

Siobhan Archer, LGT Wealth Management

Best Sustainable Investment Fund Selector/Wealth Manager

Abika Martin, LGT Wealth Management

Corinne Bathgate, Rathbone Greenbank Investments

Daniel Babington, TAM Asset Management

Kate Capocci, Evelyn Partners

Melissa Scaramellini, Quilter Cheviot

Paris Jordan, Waverton Investment Management

Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry

Dr James Corah, CCLA Investment Management

Jason Mitchell, Man Group

Lisa Beauvilain, Impax Asset Management

Miranda Beacham, Aegon Asset Management

My-Linh Ngo, RBC BlueBay Asset Management

Natasha Landell-Mills, Sarasin & Partners

Paris Jordan, Waverton Investment Management

Phoebe Stone, LGT Wealth Management

Seb Beloe, WHEB Asset Management