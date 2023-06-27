Investment Week and Sustainable-Investment.com are pleased to announce the finalists for the Sustainable Investment Awards 2023, with a number of new categories added this year.
Now in their 17th year, these awards are intended to honour fund providers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.
We will celebrate the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards at a special ceremony in London on 21 September 2023.
Categories
This year we were pleased to announce a number of new categories including Best Sustainable Investment Consultancy, which was open to consultancies, PR and marketing firms, law firms and compliance firms supporting the sustainable investment industry in the UK.
Other new categories included Newcomer Funds, open to sustainable funds with between a one-year and three-year track record as at 31 January 2023, as well as categories for new launches over the past year.
We also welcomed entries for the Best Sustainable Investment Engagement Initiative and the Excellence in ESG Integration in Investment Management category.
Our categories for individuals included new awards for Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/Fund Selector.
Finally, we will once again be honouring our Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year and celebrating the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry.
Methodology
Groups and individuals were only considered if they submitted an entry for these awards.
The entries were judged by a panel of sustainable investment experts from across the industry who helped decide the shortlists and selected the final winners. You can meet the panel here.
For the fund categories, the judges considered factors including: strength of the sustainable team; meeting the fund's sustainable objectives; excellence in sustainable investing within the investment process; performance record; strong engagement record; effective client communication; wider fund impact; and key developments on the strategy in the past year.
For the other categories, entrants had to provide examples of innovation, original thinking, inspiring leadership or wider industry impact in this area, especially over the past year.
Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the 2023 Shortlist!
Sustainable Investment Industry Categories
Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper
AllianceBernstein - Carbon Handprints: A New Approach to Climate-Focused Equity Investing
Asper Investment Management - Funding the energy transition's hardware revolutionaries
Asper Investment Management - Why current carbon reporting standards fail to incentivize additional renewable energy development
Aviva Investors - AIQ: The Macro Stewardship Edition
Daramus & Ram, Fulcrum Asset Management (2022) - The Tracking Error Error
EdenTree Investment Management - Investing Responsibly in Care
Lombard Odier Investment Managers - Investing in the currency of decarbonisation
Morningstar Sustainalytics - The Impact of Cyberattacks on Stock Prices
Preqin - ESG in Alternatives 2022: The Transparency Tipping Point
Waverton Investment Management - Misalignments and Climate Duration
Best Sustainable Investment Research Team
EdenTree Investment Management
EQ Investors
Lombard Odier Sustainable Research Teams, Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Mirova's Sustainability Research Team
Net Purpose
Nordea Asset Management - Responsible Investments Team
Planet Tracker
Preqin
RBC Brewin Dolphin
Best Sustainable Investment Research & Ratings Provider
Clarity AI
Impact Cubed
Integrum ESG
Morningstar Sustainalytics
Net Purpose
Preqin
Util
Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative
BNY Mellon Investment Management - Inspiring Girls and The Pathway to Inclusive Investment
European Leveraged Finance Association - ELFA CLO ESG Questionnaire
Fidelity International - 'Trade Offs'
Foresight Group LLP - Partnership with the Eden Project on biodiversity loss
JP Morgan Asset Management - Educational series on sustainability regulations
NextEnergy Solar Fund (NESF) - Natural Capital Educational Series
Nordea Asset Management - ESG learning center
Themis supported by AllianceBernstein, the UK Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Unseen and RedCompass Labs RedFlag Accelerator - Anti-Slavery Digital Learning for the Financial Services Industry
White Marble Consulting - US Responsible Investing Marketing Certificate
Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/ DFM Group
EQ Investors
FE Fundinfo
Holden & Partners
LGT Wealth Management
Rathbone Greenbank Investments
Tribe Impact Capital
Whitechurch Securities Ltd
Best Sustainable Investment Technology and Support Services Provider
FE Fundinfo
GaiaLens
London Stock Exchange
Morningstar Sustainalytics
Best Sustainable Investment Consultancy
bfinance
Chronos Sustainability
PwC
Redington
White Marble Consulting
Best Sustainable Investment Engagement Initiative
Cardano - Sustainable Investment Strategy
CCLA Investment Management - Corporate Mental Health Benchmarks: UK and Global
EdenTree Investment Management - The condition of our rivers. A thematic engagement.
MSIM's International Equity Team - Racial and Ethnic Diversity in Clinical Trials
Nordea Asset Management - Methane collaborative engagement
Rathbone Greenbank Investments - Investor Coalition on Food Policy
Sarasin & Partners - Paris-aligned accounting: engaging for change
Schroders - Global Climate Engagement Programme
Waverton Investment Management - Engagement with Vulcan Materials.
Excellence in ESG Integration in Investment Management
Cardano
Fidelity International
Nordea Asset Management
Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)
Schroders
T. Rowe Price
Waverton Investment Management
Sustainable Investment Fund Categories
Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund
AB Sustainable Global Thematic Equity Fund
Aegon Global Sustainable Equity Fund
Ecofin Energy Transition UCITS
Franklin Templeton Investment Funds (FTIF) - Templeton Global Climate Change Fund
Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity Fund
Mirova Global Sustainable Equity Fund Nordea 1 - Global Stars Equity Fund
Pictet-Global Environmental Opportunities Fund
Rathbone Greenbank Global Sustainability Fund
Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund
Aegon Ethical Equity Fund
Montanaro UK Income Fund
Scottish Widows Environmental Fund
Best Sustainable European Equity Fund
Carmignac Portfolio Grande Europe Fund
EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable European Equity Fund
Heptagon European Focus Equity Fund
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Fund
Nordea 1 - European Stars Equity Fund
Pictet - Quest Europe Sustainable Equities Fund
Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund
Allianz Global Investors Emerging Markets SRI Bond Fund
Carmignac Portfolio Emergents Fund
Driehaus Emerging Markets Sustainable Equity Fund
Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Equity Fund
Polar Capital Emerging Market Stars Fund
Storebrand Emerging Markets Plus Fund
Wellington Emerging Market Development Fund
Best Sustainable Specialist Fund
AB Sustainable US Thematic Equity Fund
Guinness Sustainable Energy Fund
Pictet - Water Fund
Vontobel Fund - Sustainable Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond
Best Sustainable Bond Fund
EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable Short-Dated Bond Fund
Federated Hermes SDG High Yield Credit Fund
Mirova Global Green Bond Fund
Pictet - Global Sustainable Credit Fund
PIMCO GIS Emerging Markets Bond ESG Fund
Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund
Robeco Global Credits
Vontobel Fund - TwentyFour Sustainable Short Term Bond Income
Wellington Global Impact Bond Fund
Best Impact Fund
FP WHEB Sustainability Fund
M&G Positive Impact Fund
Montanaro Better World Fund
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Wellington Global Impact Fund
Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund
M&G Sustainable Multi Asset Fund
Schroder International Selection Fund Sustainable Future Trends Fund
Snowball Impact Investments Fund
Quilter Cheviot Climate Assets Balanced Fund
Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund
Ecofin Energy Transition UCITS
Franklin Templeton Investment Funds (FTIF) - Templeton Global Climate Change Fund
GMO Climate Change Investment Fund
Nordea 1 - Global Climate and Environment Fund
Osmosis Resource Efficient Core Equity Fund
Pictet-Global Environmental Opportunities Fund
Schroder International Selection Fund Global Energy Transition
Vontobel Fund - Clean Technology
Best Sustainable Investment ETF
Franklin Euro Green Bond UCITS ETF
L&G Clean Water UCITS ETF
OSSIAM ESG LOW CARBON SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR UCITS ETF
Xtrackers II EUR Corporate Bond SRI PAB UCITS ETF
Best Sustainable Alternative Assets Fund
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
JLEN Environmental Assets Group
Trium ESG Emissions Improvers Fund
Sustainable Investment Newcomer Categories
Best Newcomer Sustainable ETF - NEW
L&G Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF
Rize Environmental Impact 100 UCITS ETF
Xtrackers EUR Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF
Best Newcomer Sustainable Fund - NEW
BlueBay Impact-Aligned Bond Fund
GAM Sustainable Climate Bond Fund
Qblue Global Sustainable Leaders Fund
BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Euro Impact Bond Fund
Schroder Global Sustainable Value Equity Fund
The Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust
TT Environmental Solutions Fund
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc
Vontobel Fund II - Global Impact Equity Fund
Sustainable Investment Fund Launch Categories
Best Sustainable Fund Launch
AXA IM Global Health Fund
EdenTree Green Infrastructure Fund
HSBC GIF Global Equity Circular Economy Fund
LO Funds - New Food Systems
M&G UK Sustain Paris Aligned Fund
Ninety One Global Sustainable Equity Fund
Nordea 1 - Global Climate Engagement Fund
R&M Global Sustainable Opportunities Fund
RobecoSAM Biodiversity Equities
Schroder Sustainable Bond Fund
Best Sustainable ETF Launch
HSBC World ESG Biodiversity Screened Equity UCITS ETF
L&G Paris Aligned ESG Exclusions UCITS ETFs
The Global X Hydrogen UCITS ETF
VanEck Circular Economy UCITS ETF
Xtrackers MSCI Global SDGs UCITS ETF
Sustainable Investment Group Awards
Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)
CCLA Investment Management
Ecofin
EdenTree Investment Management
Foresight Group LLP
Fulcrum Asset Management LLP
Gresham House plc
Montanaro Asset Management
Octopus Energy Generation
Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM £50bn or above)
Aegon Asset Management
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Federated Hermes Limited
Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Pictet Asset Management
Robeco
Royal London Asset Management (RLAM)
Schroders
Storebrand Asset Management
Wellington Management
Best Sustainable Investment ETF Provider of the Year
Global X ETFs
J.P. Morgan Asset Management
UBS Asset Management
VanEck
Sustainable Investment Individual Awards
Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year
Alexandra Sentuc, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Divya Deepankar, Jupiter Asset Management
Jessica Henry, Man Group
Kai Johns, Rathbone Greenbank Investments
Kimberley Pavier, Janus Henderson Investors
Louisiana Salge, EQ Investors
Margot Smith, Octopus Energy Generation
Dr Martin Buttle, CCLA Investment Management
Siobhan Archer, LGT Wealth Management
Best Sustainable Investment Fund Selector/Wealth Manager
Abika Martin, LGT Wealth Management
Corinne Bathgate, Rathbone Greenbank Investments
Daniel Babington, TAM Asset Management
Kate Capocci, Evelyn Partners
Melissa Scaramellini, Quilter Cheviot
Paris Jordan, Waverton Investment Management
Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry
Dr James Corah, CCLA Investment Management
Jason Mitchell, Man Group
Lisa Beauvilain, Impax Asset Management
Miranda Beacham, Aegon Asset Management
My-Linh Ngo, RBC BlueBay Asset Management
Natasha Landell-Mills, Sarasin & Partners
Paris Jordan, Waverton Investment Management
Phoebe Stone, LGT Wealth Management
Seb Beloe, WHEB Asset Management