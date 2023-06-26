AJ Bell's Alena Kosava departs

After joining just over a year ago in June 2022, Kosava said in a statement to Investment Week that she was pursuing other opportunities.

She added: "I am proud of what we have achieved with my team over my tenure with the business. As I look forward to my next challenge, I wish my colleagues at AJ Bell every success."

Kosava joined AJ Bell from Avellemy Investment Management, where she was head of collectives multi-asset multi-manager funds for over a year.

Prior to that, she worked at Tilney (now Evelyn Partners) for over seven years, starting as a fund analyst in 2014, then becoming director and senior research analyst, before finally being promoted to director and equity fund group co-ordinator in 2017.

A spokesperson for AJ Bell told Investment Week: "Alena has left AJ Bell and we wish her well. We are in the process of recruiting a new head of investment research and until then, Ryan Hughes will be covering that role in addition to his current role.

"Ryan originally set up our investment research function and the rest of the team remains in place so there is strong continuity and there will be no changes in the funds, MPS and research lists as a result of this change."