Jerome Powell signals further US rate rises to come

Giving testimony before the House Financial Services Committee yesterday (21 June), Powell said: "The process of getting back down to 2% has a long way to go".

US inflation dropped to 4% in May, hitting the lowest level in two years, and the following day, the Fed opted to pause its streak of interest rate hikes and held at 5-5.25%.

Fed makes 'hawkish skip' in first rate pause of cycle

At the time, Powell warned the central bank was not done with it quantitative tightening policy, with nearly all of the Fed's committee on board with introducing a further rate rise before the end of the year in a bid to try and hit its 2% inflation target, a message he echoed in his Congressional appearance.

"Nearly all FOMC participants expect that it will be appropriate to raise interest rates somewhat further by the end of the year," he said yesterday.

After last week's pause, however, markets had begun pricing in a slowdown or even total pause on further rate hikes after May's decision, and the chair's counter messaging caused stocks to end the day down.

The S&P 500 closed the day with a 0.5% drop while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.2%, according to MarketWatch data.

In his speech, Powell said the Fed would "continue to make its decisions meeting by meeting", based on data and its implications.

He added: "We remain committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal and to keeping longer-term inflation expectations well anchored. Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below-trend growth and some softening of labour market conditions.

"Restoring price stability is essential to set the stage for achieving maximum employment and stable prices over the longer run."